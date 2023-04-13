ADVISORY – Under New EPA Climate Grant Program, Shapiro Administration Announces Commitment to Fight Climate Change

April 13, 2023

Contact Information R3press@epa.gov)

Harrisburg, PA –U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Shapiro Administration will host a media event on Friday April 14, 2023, at 11 AM to celebrate Earth Month and to discuss how Pennsylvania will combat climate change from the federal, state, and local levels. As part of the celebration, Acting Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Rich Negrin will join EPA Region 3 Administrator Adam Ortiz, PENNVEST Chairman Dr. Brian Regli, Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ariella Maron, and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley will outline their plans to use federal funds under EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Programs.

WHAT: Shapiro Administration and EPA Partner to Fight Climate Change and Celebrate Earth Month

WHO:

EPA Region 3 Administrator Adam Ortiz

Acting Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Rich Negrin

PENNVEST Chairman Dr. Brian Regli

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Ariella Maron

Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley

WHEN: Friday April 14, 2023 at 11 AM

WHERE: Soldier’s & Sailor’s Grove, Commonwealth Avenue and State Street Harrisburg, PA 17101; across from the Fountain