Andersen’s Sales and Salvage in Greeley, Colorado, to pay $195,000 for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act

Agreement ensures proper management of refrigerant compounds

June 11, 2024

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

DENVER -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a settlement with Andersen’s Sales and Salvage Inc. at 1490 E 8th St., in Greeley, Colorado, resolving alleged violations of the Clean Air Act associated with releases of refrigerants. The consent agreement and final order requires the company to pay a $195,000 penalty for these violations.

Andersen’s Sales and Salvage failed to verify the proper recovery of all refrigerants from the appliances accepted at its scrapyard. Releases of these refrigerant compounds deplete the stratospheric ozone layer that protects life from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation, and also contribute to global warming and climate change. As part of this settlement, the company is required to comply with an administrative compliance order that includes implementation of a refrigerant management plan, among other measures.

The facility is located in an area with environmental justice concerns. Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies. Learn more about environmental justice.

For more information about EPA’s enforcement program, visit EPA’s enforcement website.