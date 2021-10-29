Armada Supply Chain Partners Rated Among Top Environmental Performers and Leaders for Freight Supply Chain Efficiency

October 29, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 29, 2021) – Armada Supply Chain Partners of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was honored with a SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

Armada was one of 12 companies in the shipper and logistic partner category to receive this distinction, representing the top performing, environmentally responsible SmartWay Partners that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. Excellence Award recipients were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders, and media in attendance.

“For 17 years, EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership has empowered businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”

Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2,), 2.7 million tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 112,000 tons of particulate matter (PM), while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information on the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees