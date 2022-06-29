Asbury Park to Benefit from EPA Brownfields Funding to Address Contaminated Sites Across New Jersey

June 29, 2022

Contact Information 212-637-3662 John Senn ( senn.john@epa.gov

NEW YORK - On Thursday, June 30, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia will be joined by U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone and Asbury Park Mayor John Moor to highlight the recent announcement of $500,000 in grant funding to the City of Asbury Park that will help address Brownfields sites in the city’s Springwood Avenue corridor.

Who:

U.S. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia

U.S. Representative Frank Pallone

Asbury Park Mayor John Moor

What: Press event to highlight selection of City of Asbury Park for $500,000 in Brownfields grant funding to clean up four contaminated properties in the city.

Where: 63 Ridge Ave, Asbury Park, NJ

When: Thursday, June 30, 9:30 a.m.

22-048 ###