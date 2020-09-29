News Releases from Region 06

Austin-Based Lemi Shine Recognized as one of EPA’s 2020 Safer Choice Partners of the Year

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Sept. 29, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently recognized Lemi Shine as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner. The Austin, Texas, based company was among 18 winners across 10 states and the District of Columbia recognized for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals which furthers outstanding or innovative source reduction. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products that perform and are safer for human health and the environment.

“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.”

“As a Safer Choice Partner of the Year, Lemi Shine shows outstanding leadership in designing effective consumer products that use safer chemicals,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “We are pleased to recognize Lemi Shine’s accomplishments contributing to safer, cleaner households and businesses.”

“The Safer Choice seal has become an integral part of our brand. It influences how we formulate and market both new and existing products,” said Lemi Shine CEO Curtis Eggemeyer. “The use of the seal on our packaging and in media reaffirms our commitment to deliver safer products to our consumers. In addition, the high safety, efficacy, and sustainability standards set by the program act as our team’s ‘North Star’ as we continue to introduce new products to the market.”

Lemi Shine, a Safer Choice partner since 2017, is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer. As of 2019, 19 of the company’s 25 products were Safer Choice-certified. Safer Choice commends Lemi Shine’s dedication to raising awareness about the Safer Choice label through digital ads, sales presentations, tradeshows, web pages, and social media. One ad on Facebook that showcased their Safer Choice-certified products was displayed 1.9 million times.

The 2020 Partner of the Year award winners represent businesses, including woman-owned, and small- and medium-sized; federal and local government; and associations. The following organizations from eight EPA regions are being awarded this year:

Apple – Cupertino, Calif.

BASF Home Care and I & I Cleaning Solutions – Florham Park, N.J.

Berkley Green – Uniontown, Pa.

The Clorox Company – Oakland, Calif.

Defunkify – Eugene, Ore.

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences – Palo Alto, Calif.

ECOS – Cypress, Calif.

Grove Collaborative – San Francisco, Calif.

Hazardous Waste Management Program – King County, Wash.

Household & Commercial Products Association – Washington, D.C.

Jelmar, LLC – Skokie, Ill.

Lemi Shine – Austin, Texas

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support – Mechanicsburg, Pa.

PROSOCO – Lawrence, Kan.

PurposeBuilt Brands – Gurnee, Ill.

Sea Mar Community Health Centers – Seattle, Wash.

Seventh Generation – Burlington, Vt.

Wegmans Food Markets – Rochester, N.Y.

More information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of the their accomplishments are available at: http://www.eap.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #