Baltimore’s Parks & People Foundation awarded $60,000 EPA Environmental Education grant

Professionals help high school students learn green design

PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 27, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected the Parks & People Foundation to receive a $60,000 Environmental Education grant to fund a program where high school students explore and design green spaces. The Baltimore non-profit was selected through a competitive process and is one of four grants awarded in EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region.

“EPA encourages green and healthy school environments because studies show they positively affect attendance, concentration, performance and wellness of both students and teachers,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This experiential-learning program can tap into students’ creativity and also help them understand more about the value of integrating the natural and built environments in their community.”

In this program students will team up with professional researchers and environmental engineers to design, plan and construct four school-based greening projects in Baltimore City elementary or middle schools. By working with professionals, students will also learn first-hand about career opportunities in this field.

Since 1992, EPA’s Environmental Education (EE) program seeks grant proposals from eligible applicants to support environmental education projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment. This grant program provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, and/or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques.

For more information on EPA’s EE program visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.

For more information about Parks and People Foundation: https://parksandpeople.org/