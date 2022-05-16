BE ADVISED THAT THIS EVENT IS POSTPONED: EPA to Highlight Major Grant Funding to Address Contaminated Sites in Niagara County

May 16, 2022

NEW YORK – THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED: Due the horrific events this past weekend in Buffalo and out of respect, this media event has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a future date. On Monday, May 16 , U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia will be joined by Rep. Brian Higgins to highlight the recent announcement of $3.9 million in grant funding that will help address Brownfields sites in Niagara County, N.Y. The event will take place at the Riviera Theater in North Tonawanda, which has previously benefitted from grant funding from EPA’s Brownfields program.

Who:

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia

U.S. Representative Brian Higgins

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos (invited)

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin J. Tylec

Niagara County Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh (invited)

What:

Press event to highlight selection of Niagara County for $3.9 million in Brownfields grant funding.

When:

Where:

Riviera Theater, 67 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, NY, 14120

22-035 ###