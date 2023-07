Belle Fourche and Bridger Pipeline Companies to Pay $12.5 Million in Penalties and Improve Compliance after Pipeline Spills in Montana and North Dakota

Agreement protects public health, safety, and the environment by requiring action to make future spills less likely

July 31, 2023

WASHINGTON – Belle Fourche Pipeline Company and Bridger Pipeline LLC – affiliated companies that own and operate a network of crude oil pipelines in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming – have together agreed to pay a $12.5 million civil penalty to resolve claims under the Clean Water Act and Pipeline Safety Laws relating to oil spills in Montana and North Dakota.

“Oil pipeline spills can cause enormous and long-lasting damage to the environment,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “This settlement holds Belle Fourche and Bridger Pipeline accountable for their significant oil spills and requires them to take meaningful measures to prevent future spills from their oil pipelines.”

“Today’s settlement is the result of federal and state partners working together to comprehensively address oil spills and assess a significant penalty to deter future violations,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “The agreement also protects public health, safety, and the environment by requiring action to make future spills less likely.”

“All pipeline spills harm our environment and many threaten the safety and well-being of the American public,” said Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). “PHMSA and our state and federal partners, are sending a strong message that spills will not be tolerated.”

“As the longest free-flowing river in the Lower 48, the Yellowstone River not only is a national treasure for its historic significance, ecosystems and recreational opportunities, but it also is an important economic resource for communities along its banks and the state of Montana,” said U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich for the District of Montana. “It is essential for pipeline companies operating in and around our rivers to comply with environmental protection and public safety regulations. This agreement holds these companies accountable for their significant oil spills, and more importantly, will help protect the iconic Yellowstone River from future damage.”

“Through this settlement, we are furthering North Dakota’s twin objectives of safe energy development and protection of our environment,” said Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley for the State of North Dakota. “I want to especially thank the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality staff who spent countless hours investigating and responding to the spill.”

In 2015, Bridger’s Poplar Pipeline ruptured where it crosses under the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana. The pipeline crossing had been installed using the “trench-cut” method. The pipeline failed after being exposed due to river scour. Bridger has completed its cleanup of the Montana spill site, and Bridger and the State of Montana separately resolved claims under Montana state law.

Belle Fourche’s Bicentennial Pipeline ruptured in 2016 in Billings County, North Dakota. The pipeline traversed a steep hillside above an unnamed tributary to Ash Coulee Creek – which feeds into the Little Missouri River – when the slope failed. The size of the North Dakota spill was exacerbated by Belle Fourche’s failure to detect the spill until it was reported by a local landowner. Belle Fourche’s cleanup of the North Dakota spill site is ongoing with oversight by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. The State of North Dakota is a co-plaintiff in this case, and it has worked closely with the United States; both are signatories to the consent decree.

In addition to the $12.5 million civil penalty, the companies are required to implement specified compliance measures including meeting certain control room operation requirements and related employee training, implementing their water crossings and geotechnical evaluation programs and updating their integrity management program. Belle Fourche will also pay the state of North Dakota’s past response costs.

The case is being litigated by the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Enforcement Section, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, EPA, PHMSA and the State of North Dakota.

The consent decree, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota, is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. Under section 7003(d) of RCRA, a commenter may request an opportunity for a public meeting in the affected area. The consent decree will be available for viewing on the Department of Justice website.