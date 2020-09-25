News Releases from Region 03

Berkley Green Recognized as one of EPA’s 2020 Safer Choice Partners of the Year

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 25, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Berkley Green, a household and baby cleaning products company based out of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, as one of 18 of EPA’s Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners today. The announcement comes as part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week. The honor recognizes businesses that use safer chemicals in the manufacture of products for human health and the environment.

“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection and use of products with safer chemicals.”

Since becoming a Safer Choice partner in 2007, Berkley Green has continually added new products with ingredients that meet the Safer Choice program’s rigorous human health and environmental criteria. In 2019, Berkley Green certified 21 products as safer choice. The company also consistently showcases their support for Safer Choice by displaying the label on the front of all certified products.

“As a repeat award winner, Berkley Green understands the importance of source reduction in the making of its products, said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Recognizing organizations like this provides an example of demonstrated steadfast commitment to reducing pollution and providing products made of safer chemicals to all our Safer Choice program partners.”

P2 Week celebrates diverse ways organizations can prevent pollution, furthering EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment.

More information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of the their accomplishments are available at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

