Bethel, Conn. Company Selected for EPA Small Business Funding to Develop Innovative Environmental Technology

Sonata Scientific LLC among 24 small businesses nationwide

Contact Information: Mikayla Rumph (rumph.mikayla@epa.gov) (617) 918-1016

BOSTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $2,499,229 in funding for 24 small businesses to develop innovative technologies that help support EPA's mission of protecting human health and the environment. A project developed by Bethel, Connecticut-based Sonata Scientific LLC will receive $100,000 to develop an antiviral plastic cover that will be used to cover high-touch surfaces.

"We have the opportunity to confront our greatest environmental challenges with the strength and creativity of American entrepreneurs," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I congratulate all of the small businesses receiving EPA funding today. I look forward to working with them to harness the power of innovation to build a healthier, safer and more equitable future."

"EPA is proud to congratulate Sonata Scientific for creating this innovative project that works to protect people's health," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "We thank them for their important work and we are excited to see the great technological solutions that the company will create in the future."

These 24 small businesses are receiving Phase I contracts of up to $100,000 for six months for "proof of concept" of their proposed technology that addresses key environmental issues. Companies that successfully complete Phase I can then submit a proposal for a Phase II to compete for an award of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

Region 1 SBIR Phase I Recipient:

Sonata Scientific LLC, Bethel, Conn., Self-contaminating antiviral plastic cover for high touch surfaces

Sonata Scientific LLC is developing a self-contaminating, antiviral plastic cover to be placed over high-touch surfaces, such as transit railings and shopping cart handles, to rapidly disinfect and reduce virus transmission. This innovation is long-lasting, recyclable after use, and non-toxic to humans.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program established by the Small Business Innovation Development Act of 1982 to strengthen the role of small businesses in federal research and development, create jobs, and promote U.S. technical innovation.

Some of the other project proposals receiving grants included: a mobile, rapid freeze-drying system to prevent food waste and a system to produce recycled plastic lumber products from locally collected plastic ocean waste.

To learn more about EPA's SBIR Phase I winners, please visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/679/records_per_page/ALL

To learn more about EPA's SBIR program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/sbir