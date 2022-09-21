Biden-Harris Administration and EPA Announce Delivery of Historic Water Infrastructure BIL Funding to Maryland

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 21, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $76 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to Maryland today for water infrastructure improvements in local communities that protect health and restore water quality. President Biden’s BIL allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways. These grants will supplement the $41 million in FY 22 funding appropriated to Maryland's Clean Water Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) and mark the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds thanks to the BIL. State allocations were previously announced. State allocations were previously announced “All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.” “President Biden has been clear—we cannot leave any community behind as we rebuild America’s infrastructure with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “Because of his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, nearly half of the additional SRF funding will now be grants or forgivable loans, making accessing these critical water resources easier for small, rural and disadvantaged communities.” “Help is on the way to the state of Maryland,” said Adam Ortiz, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. “This funding represents ‘delivery on a promise’ that the Biden administration made to help our communities most in need of clean drinking water and programs to control contaminants and harmful stormwater runoff. EPA Mid-Atlantic looks forward to assisting and partnering with our states to expedite this critical work.” EPA’s SRFs are part of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40% of the benefits from certain federal programs flow to underserved communities. Furthermore, nearly half the funding available through the SRFs thanks to the BIL must be grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers. Funding announced today represents the FY22 BIL awards for states that have submitted and obtained EPA’s approval of their plans for use of the funding. SRF capitalization grants will continue to be awarded, on a rolling state-by-state basis, as more states receive approval throughout FY22; states will also receive awards over the course of the next four years. As grants are awarded, the state SRF programs can begin to distribute the funds as grants and loans to communities across their state. The BIL presents the largest ever funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure. Find out more about BIL programs and other programs that help communities manage their water at www.epa.gov/infrastructure. For more information on intended projects for this funding in Maryland, please visit: https://mde.maryland.gov/programs/water/WQFA Quote Sheet: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee “No Marylander should have to worry about access to clean, affordable water, yet recent challenges have emerged putting public health at risk. For decades, Maryland communities have turned to the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds as a reliable source of federal assistance for long-term and short-term water infrastructure projects. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, more robust federal funding is now available to address a backlog of critical water infrastructure needs, such as replacing aging pipes, upgrading wastewater treatment plants and addressing stormwater runoff. Team Maryland understands how critical it is to protect public health, and the Chesapeake Bay, through affordable access to safe, clean water for all. We will continue our work to ensure that the federal government remains a strong partner for Maryland communities.” U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) “Clean water is essential to the health and wellness of all Marylanders. But we know that many communities face challenges that threaten their clean water supply – whether that’s because of aging pipes or wastewater treatment facilities that need repairs. That’s why I worked to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and why I’ve fought to deliver these needed funds to improve our water infrastructure and ensure equitable access to clean water for all Marylanders, no matter their zip code.” Congressman John Sarbanes (MD-03) “Drinking water infrastructure is easy to overlook when it is functioning well and impossible to ignore when it is not. Maryland must make meaningful improvements to our aging water infrastructure in order to deliver clean, safe drinking water for every household. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s record funding empowers us to proactively maintain and repair our drinking water, wastewater and stormwater management systems rather than react to water quality crises. Importantly, it also prioritizes projects for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by contamination. This funding represents real progress toward addressing one of Maryland’s most widespread environmental and public health challenges.” Congressman Anthony Brown (MD-04) “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a generational investment in our country. For too long we’ve allowed our aging pipes and waterways to impact the health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities and that of our planet. Alongside President Biden and his Administration, we’re delivering on our promise to transform our infrastructure, while centering equity and justice. Access to clean, safe, and reliable drinking water is a human right. This critical investment will help ensure a cleaner, safer, healthier future for Maryland.” Congressman Steny Hoyer (MD-05) This critical funding will upgrade our state’s water infrastructure system to ensure access to clean, safe drinking water, clear out pollution, and protect our valuable waterways. The historic investment announced today will change the future of our state for the better and make a positive difference in our communities. I was glad to work with the Biden Administration to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and applaud this critical funding that will help meet our water infrastructure needs.” Congressman Kweisi Mfume (MD-07) This $76 million federal grant is another example of Congress stepping up to the plate to meet the immediate needs of everyday Marylanders, including my constituents. Safe drinking water should be an American birthright, and I am committed to doing my part to make sure that is the case.” Horacio Tablada, Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary “Maryland is prepared to make the best beneficial use of our allocation and invest in the most needed areas of our state.