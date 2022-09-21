Biden-Harris Administration and EPA Announce Delivery of Historic Water Infrastructure BIL Funding to Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 21, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $63 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to Delaware today for water infrastructure improvements in local communities that protect public health and restore water quality. President Biden’s BIL allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways. These grants will supplement the $12.7 million in FY22 funding to Delaware's Clean Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) and marks the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds thanks to the BIL. State allocations were previously announced. “All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.” “President Biden has been clear—we cannot leave any community behind as we rebuild America’s infrastructure with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “Because of his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, nearly half of the additional SRF funding will now be grants or forgivable loans, making accessing these critical water resources easier for small, rural and disadvantaged communities.” “Help is on the way to the state of Delaware,” said Adam Ortiz, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. “This funding underscores the Biden administration’s commitment to help our communities most in need of clean drinking water and programs to control contaminants and harmful stormwater runoff. EPA Mid-Atlantic looks forward to assisting and partnering with our states to expedite this critical work.” EPA’s SRFs are part of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40% of the benefits from certain federal programs flow to underserved communities. Furthermore, nearly half the funding available through the SRFs thanks to the BIL must be grants or principal forgiveness loans that remove barriers to investing in essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers. Funding announced today represents FY22 awards for states that have submitted and obtained EPA’s approval of their plans for use of the funding. SRF Capitalization grants will continue to be awarded, on a rolling state-by-state basis, as more states receive approval throughout FY22; states will also receive awards over the course of the next four years. As grants are awarded, the state SRF programs can begin to distribute the funds as grants and loans to communities across their state. The BIL presents the largest ever funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure. Find out more about BIL programs and other programs that help communities manage their water at www.epa.gov/infrastructure. For more information on intended projects for this funding in Delaware, please visit: Delaware Clean Water SRF: https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/environmental-finance/ and Drinking Water SRF: https://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/hsp/dwsrf.html Quote Sheet: U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works “Every American deserves access to clean water—no matter their zip code. As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we secured the single largest federal water investment in our nation’s history to help deliver on that promise. Now, at a time when far too many communities still can’t always trust the water coming out of their faucets, it’s great to see EPA deploying this funding without delay. With these historic investments, states are going to be able to revitalize their aging water systems so that we can build a future where clean, safe water is a reality for all.” U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D. Del.) “Every Delawarean, no matter where they live, deserves access to clean, safe and reliable drinking water. This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Biden signed last year won’t just go towards investing in wastewater treatment or replacing lead pipes, but ensuring that every family knows they can trust the water that comes out of their faucets each day. This is a great step forward, and I’m eager to see the day that these projects are completed.” Delaware Governor John Carney “All Delawareans deserve clean water. This investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us deliver on this promise, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors. These resources will allow Delaware to make improvements to drinking water and wastewater systems that we have been talking about for decades. Over the next several years, we will make loans and grants that will make water cleaner for our residents and communities.”