Biden-Harris Administration and EPA Announce Delivery of Historic Water Infrastructure BIL Funding to D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 23, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $10 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to the District of Columbia today for water infrastructure improvements. President Biden’s BIL allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways. These grants mark the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds thanks to the BIL and will supplement the $12.7 million in fiscal year (FY) 2022 funding awarded to the district to improve infrastructure across the city. State and district allocations were previously announced. “All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.” "Help is on the way to the District of Columbia," said Adam Ortiz, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. "This funding represents 'delivery on a promise' that the Biden administration made to help our communities most in need of clean drinking water and programs to control contaminants and harmful stormwater runoff. EPA Mid-Atlantic looks forward to assisting and partnering with D.C. and other states to expedite this critical work." “The District of Columbia is committed to restoring our waters to swimmable and fishable conditions so that all residents and visitors can enjoy these valuable resources,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “Further, the restoration of our rivers represents an opportunity to address environmental justice for vulnerable communities who have been most burdened by pollution. The investments made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will accelerate the District’s progress toward meeting these goals by restoring streams, repairing and improving the District’s stormwater system, and designing and installing green infrastructure projects at schools, parks, and in the public right-of-way.” Funding announced today represents FY 2022 awards for the district plans that have been submitted and approved by EPA. The district will also receive awards over the course of the next four years. As grants are awarded, the district will continue to fund infrastructure projects across the city. The BIL presents the largest ever funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure. Find out more about BIL programs and other programs that help communities manage their water at www.epa.gov/infrastructure. For more information on the intended use of this funding in the district, please visit:

https://doee.dc.gov/service/cwc

https://www.dcwater.com/approved-fiscal-year-2021-2022-priority-project-list-intended-use-plan