Biden-Harris administration announces $11.3 million to Delaware for Water Infrastructure upgrades through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

February 27, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 27, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $11.3 million to Delaware from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that communities can use to upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies.

Nearly half of the funding, which comes through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program is a powerful partnership between EPA and the states,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Delaware communities can use this additional funding to make a difference with water infrastructure projects that protect public health, ecosystems and waterways throughout the state.”

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.

Additional Supporting Quotes

“Every Delawarean—no matter their zip code—deserves access to clean water,” said Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee. “Thanks to our historic investments secured as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Delaware is receiving more than $11,000,000 to upgrade our wastewater systems, create good-paying jobs, and enhance the health and well-being of families in our state. Importantly, this robust funding will benefit those communities with the greatest need, helping ensure that clean water is a reality for more Delawareans.”

“These crucial funds from President Biden’s EPA will help ensure all Delawareans have access to clean water and healthy waterways, including communities in our state that have too often been neglected, said Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.). “Climate-resilient stormwater and wastewater infrastructure will create public health, environmental justice, and economic benefits – just one more way the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making a difference in the First State.”

“Since coming to Congress, one of my primary commitments has been ensuring the Delawareans have access to clean drinking water up and down our state. We know that one of the best tools we have at our disposal is the Clean Water State Revolving Fund,” said U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE-At Large). “It was among the many reasons I was so proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as today we announce over $11 million coming to Delaware to help deliver safe and clean water to our communities. I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to deliver on the promise of these monumental pieces of legislation.”