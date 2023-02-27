Biden-Harris administration announces $11.3 million to the District of Columbia for Water Infrastructure upgrades through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 27, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $11.3 million to the District of Columbia from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that communities can use to upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies.

Nearly half of the funding, which comes through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program is a powerful partnership between EPA and the states,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Communities can use this additional funding to make a difference with water nfrastructure projects that protect public health, ecosystems and waterways throughout the District.”

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.

Additional Supporting Quotes

“The District of Columbia is pleased to receive this funding through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment Interim Director Richard Jackson. “These funds will help to meet Mayor Bowser’s goal of restoring our rivers and streams so that they can be fully enjoyed by residents and visitors, as well as correct long standing environmental justice and equity issues, giving a fair shot to all of the District’s residents.”

“Leveraging funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, DC Water will be able to accelerate the process of replacing lead service lines across the District,” explained David L. Gadis, CEO and general manager of DC Water. “Alongside, DOEE, we are committed to protecting our environment and ensuring our region is healthy, resilient and sustainable in the years and decades ahead.”