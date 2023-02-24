Biden-Harris Administration announces $11,390,000 for Clean Water Infrastructure upgrades through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Wyoming

February 24, 2023

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

CHEYENNE – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $11,390,000 to the state of Wyoming from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support Wyoming communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs. Today’s announcement builds on previous funding provided for Wyoming communities for water and wastewater treatment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $8.7M for the CWSRF and $459,000 to address emerging contaminants.

“Clean rivers, lakes, and streams are vital to Wyoming’s people and economy,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “These Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds will complete much-needed water and wastewater projects and create jobs in communities across the state.”

The $2.4 billion announced today is the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. Visit here for more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.