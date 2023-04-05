Biden-Harris Administration Announces $265.9M for Drinking Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Pennsylvania

Made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, new funding will help ensure communities have access to clean and safe drinking water

April 5, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $265,913,000 to Pennsylvania for upgrades to essential drinking water infrastructure. Thanks to a $6 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is increasing investments available through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) to rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure.

“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure investments, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”

“These historic investments will help communities in Pennsylvania resolve decades-long problems that threaten the safety of their drinking water,” said EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Ensuring that the most vulnerable communities benefit from this funding is critical for protecting their health, making them resilient to the effects of climate change, and growing their local economies.”

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive more than $265 million to make our drinking water safer and cleaner, including significant boosts in funding to eradicate ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS and replace lead pipes,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “Every Pennsylvanian has the right to safe, pure water and I will keep working with the Biden Administration until that promise is a reality in our urban, suburban, and rural communities alike.”

“It’s just plain commonsense that we need to provide clean drinking water to all communities in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA). “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s robust investment in water infrastructure will help ensure that access to clean drinking water is a right, even in communities that have long been marginalized and forgotten.”

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to strengthening the nation’s water infrastructure, while providing significant resources to address key challenges, including climate change, emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and cybersecurity.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY 2022 and FY 2026. In its second year of implementation, $6 billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be available to states, Tribes, and territories through the DWSRF. Of that funding, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest $3 billion in lead service line identification and improvement, $800 million to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and $2.2 billion in other critical drinking water system improvements. Additionally, approximately $500 million will also be available through the DWSRF annual appropriations, established by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment. In addition, EPA is strengthening its water technical assistance programs to support communities in assessing their water needs and apply for their fair share of this historic investment.

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

Other Notable Quotes

“Today’s announcement is a step forward for communities’ access to safe drinking water,” said Congressman Fitzpatrick (PA-01). “I’m proud to have helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that boosts our investment in clean water infrastructure.”

“We should never be in doubt about the safety of our drinking water when we turn on our taps in our homes and at work,” said Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02). “This funding award will bring long needed improvements, upgrades, and rebuilds to Philadelphia's aging water infrastructure system. It will also bring many jobs to the union members and trades people in my district. I applaud President Biden for delivering on his promise to remove 100% of lead pipes in Pennsylvania and across our nation.”

“With the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we have the historic opportunity to transform Pennsylvania’s infrastructure, including updating our water infrastructure—and I’m grateful for the Biden-Harris Administration and EPA for their commitment to replacing lead pipes and combating contaminants like PFAS,” Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (PA-04) said. “Our communities deserve clean drinking water—it is fundamental to the Pennsylvania constitution— and I will continue to work to ensure the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians.”

“You should not be putting your health at risk by drinking a glass of water from your sink,” said Rep. Susan Wild (PA-07). “Whether it’s replacing dangerous lead pipes or ridding ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS from our water, I’ve pushed to strengthen the Greater Lehigh Valley’s water infrastructure—so I’m very, very glad that Pennsylvania is receiving this important investment to clean up our water, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I helped to pass. I think we can all agree: clean and safe drinking water should be available to everyone, everywhere.”