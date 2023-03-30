Biden-Harris Administration Announces $3 Million to Wisconsin to Plan Innovative Projects to Tackle Climate Pollution Across the State

Funds from EPA’s New Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program were made possible by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

March 30, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced Wisconsin would receive a $3 million planning grant to develop innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of the funds from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program created by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“We know that tackling the climate crisis demands a sense of urgency to protect people and the planet,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is a historic opportunity to provide communities across the country with the resources they need to protect people from harmful climate pollution and improve our economy. These Climate Pollution Reduction Grants are an important first step to equip communities with the resources to create innovative strategies that reduce climate emissions and drive benefits across the country.”

“The climate crisis is taking an undeniable toll on folks across our state and Wisconsinites are ready for bold, urgent solutions to the challenges we face,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We don’t have to choose between mitigating climate change and protecting our environment and good-paying jobs and economic development, and these Climate Pollution Reduction Grants will help ensure Wisconsin can continue working to do both as we build the future we want for our state.”

On March 21, 2023, Wisconsin submitted the state’s intent to participate in the new program. The state will use the funds to update and expand its existing climate action plan. The funds will also be used to conduct meaningful engagement including with low income and disadvantaged communities throughout Wisconsin.

Later this year, EPA will launch a competition for an additional $4.6 billion in funding to implement projects and initiatives included in the plans, which Wisconsin is eligible to receive. The state can also use this funding to develop strategies for using the other grant, loan, and tax provisions secured by President Biden’s historic legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to achieve it clean energy, climate, and environmental justice goals.

“Climate change is already hurting Americans throughout the country,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “The Climate Pollution Reduction grants made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act will help urban and rural residents, cities and states become more resilient so that Americans can live in healthy, vibrant communities for generations to come.”

“I voted for the Inflation Reduction Act because it is helping Wisconsin communities act on climate change, creating family supporting jobs in the clean energy economy, and lowering costs for families,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin. “I am thrilled to help our state engage communities most impacted by climate change and build a plan that will reduce pollution, keep families healthy, and support good paying jobs in the renewable energy economy.”

“Every community should have clean air and homes free of toxins, it’s what our babies deserve,” said Rep. Gwen Moore. “I particularly appreciate the efforts by the states to help ensure that the communities most impacted by climate change and exposure to air pollutants are actively engaged and included during the planning and implementation process. I look forward to seeing how these vital funds will be used to develop a truly effective plan that benefits residents in my district and throughout this state.”

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes historic funding to combat climate change while creating good-paying jobs and advancing environmental justice. Today’s announcement builds on $550 million announced in February for EPA’s new Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking program and $100 million announced earlier this year for environmental justice grants to support underserved and overburdened communities. Additionally, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund will award nearly $27 billion to leverage private capital for clean energy and clean air investments across the country.

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, Tribes, municipalities and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities. These climate plans will include:

Greenhouse gas emissions inventories .

Emissions projections and reduction targets .

Economic, health, and social b enefits , including to low-income and disadvantaged communities .

Plans to leverage other sources of federal funding including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act .

Workforce needs to support decarbonization and a clean energy economy .

Future government staffing and budget needs.

In program guidance released earlier this month, EPA describes how the agency intends to award and manage CPRG funds to eligible entities, including states, metropolitan areas, Tribes, and territories.

Next Steps

This funding for climate planning will be followed later this year by $4.6 billion in implementation grant funding that will support the expeditious implementation of investment-ready policies, programs, and projects created by the CPRG planning grants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the near term. Through the CPRG program, EPA will support the development and deployment of technologies and solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution, as well as transition America to a clean energy economy that benefits all Americans.

By summer 2023, EPA regional offices expect to award and administer the funding agreements.

More information on the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants

CPRG Planning Grant Program Guidances

Sign up for notifications about the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants