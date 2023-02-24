Biden-Harris Administration Announces $41,876,000 for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in North Carolina

February 24, 2023

RALEIGH, NC (Feb. 24, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $41,876,000 to North Carolina from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support North Carolina communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“EPA’s contribution to the State Revolving Funds will enable more communities to make the investments needed to ensure improved water and wastewater infrastructure,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “These funds can create a powerful, innovative financing solution for major infrastructure projects in the Southeast region.”

“Clean water is a necessity for healthy families, thriving communities and businesses,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "This investment by the Biden-Harris Administration will help us build a brighter, more equitable future for all."

“I’m proud to have worked behind the scenes to negotiate, write, and pass the bipartisan law that is delivering billions of dollars to modernize North Carolina’s infrastructure, including our state’s water and stormwater infrastructure,” said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. “North Carolinians deserve access to clean and safe water, and this investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide communities across the state with the resources they need to upgrade their water infrastructure.”

“It’s essential that we modernize our water infrastructure to protect public health and preserve our environment – now and for future generations,” said Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02). “I fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrade our aging water infrastructure, improve public health, and protect North Carolina's environment for years to come. This new round of funding will make critical improvements to our wastewater infrastructure and ensure every North Carolinian – regardless of their zip code – has access to clean, safe water."

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by House Democrats and signed into law by President Biden will create even more jobs in North Carolina,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12). “Administrator Regan’s announcement of over 40 million dollars in Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) funding demonstrates the Biden Administration’s continued commitment to North Carolina families. The funding will help support the protection of water resources and sources of drinking water across the Catawba River basin, and give local communities the resources to replace aging wastewater infrastructure and address emerging threats like climate change and forever chemicals that can easily contaminate our water supplies. Investing in clean water not only creates jobs today, but also pays dividends for future generations.”

“Every resident in North Carolina's First Congressional District deserves access to clean water. The nearly $42 million investment will support communities in eastern North Carolina and across the state by upgrading essential wastewater and stormwater infrastructure that protects waterbodies, including drinking water sources," said Congressman Don Davis (NC-01). "I am committed to protecting the public health of our communities while boosting our local economies."

“Every North Carolinian deserves safe, clean water and reliable wastewater treatment systems, but many communities across the state need additional resources to upgrade and modernize their water infrastructure,” said Congresswoman Valerie Foushee (NC-04). “Thanks to the Biden Administration and the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina will receive over $41 million to invest in critical water infrastructure improvement projects across the state, expanding clean water access to communities in need.”

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

In FY 2022, North Carolina was awarded $32,122,000 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to support state clean water and $1,688,000 for emerging containments infrastructure projects. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has proposed several projects on its FY2022 CWSRF BIL General Supplement Intended Use Plan to address clean water infrastructure projects for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, Sanitary Sewer Collection System Improvements, Floodplain and Climate Resiliency.

Through the “Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative” EPA and USDA are providing technical assistance to underserved communities in Duplin and Halifax Counties to help them address decentralized wastewater infrastructure needs.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf .

