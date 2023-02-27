Biden-Harris administration announces $47.5 million to Virginia for Water Infrastructure upgrades through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

February 27, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 27, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $47.5 million to Virginia from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that communities can use to upgrade essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies.

Nearly half of the funding, which comes through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

The City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County’s Little Falls Run wastewater treatment plants are targeted to receive a large portion of these funds. The money will be used for needed upgrades, expansion, and overall improvements to the plants to ensure they continue to comply with their discharge permits.

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

“The Clean Water State Revolving Fund program is a powerful partnership between EPA and the states,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Virginia communities can use this additional funding to make a difference with water infrastructure projects that protect public health, ecosystems and waterways throughout the Commonwealth.”

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation.

This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

“These federal funds are another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for communities across Virginia,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). “I’m glad that Virginia is receiving this federal support to upgrade essential water infrastructure and help ensure Virginians have clean water.”

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

“Everyone deserves access to clean, safe water,” said Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.). “This investment, courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I was proud to negotiate, will give Virginia communities resources they need for water systems upgrades that will safeguard public health.”

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.