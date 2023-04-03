Biden-Harris Administration Announces $85.44M Investment for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Mid-Atlantic States

April 3, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (April 3, 2021) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $85,440,000 from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act for states, Tribes, and territories through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Funds (CWSRF) in the states that make up EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region: Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The funding will help communities upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health and treasured water bodies across the Region.

“Too many communities across the country are facing challenges with water infrastructure – from climate impacts like drought vulnerability, to a lack of basic wastewater services that everyone deserves,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda is getting unprecedented investments in clean water to communities that need them most. This funding paired with this historic funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support local economies while advancing projects in communities to help ensure clean, safe water for residents.”

EPA has announced the following:

District of Columbia will receive $3,720,000

Delaware will receive $6,061,000

Maryland will receive $18,326,000

Pennsylvania will receive $30,014,000

Virginia will receive $15,507,000

West Virginia will receive $11,812,000

This funding to EPA’s Mid-Atlantic States is part of a $775 million investment under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda: growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

Today’s announcement builds on the second wave of $2.4 billion EPA announced for clean water infrastructure upgrades through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in February. Over $3.2 billion will be provided to the CWSRF when combined with Fiscal Year 2023 funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This investment reflects the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s wastewater and stormwater systems, while providing significant resources for mitigating nonpoint source pollution and improving energy and water efficiency. It also addresses key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

