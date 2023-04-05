Biden-Harris Administration Announces $96.21M for Drinking Water Infrastructure Upgrades in Virginia

Made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, new funding will help ensure communities have access to clean and safe drinking water

April 5, 2023

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $96,211,000 to Virginia for upgrading essential drinking water infrastructure. Thanks to a $6 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is increasing the investments made through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) to rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure.

“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure investments, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”

“These historic investments will help communities in Virginia resolve decades-long problems that threaten the safety of their drinking water,” said EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Ensuring that the most vulnerable communities benefit from this funding is critical for protecting their health, making them resilient to the effects of climate change, and growing their local economies.”

“Clean water is fundamental to the wellbeing of a community, which is why I’m thrilled to see the bipartisan infrastructure law making historic investments in water infrastructure all around Virginia,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D). “The transformational improvements enabled by this funding will support economic growth and a healthy way of life for many communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more communities in Virginia and across the country are going to benefit from upgraded drinking water infrastructure,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D). “I’m glad Virginia is receiving this federal funding to help ensure Virginians have access to clean and safe drinking water.”

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY 2022 and FY 2026. In its second year of implementation, $6 billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be available to states, Tribes, and territories through the DWSRF. Of that funding, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest $3 billion in lead service line identification and improvement, $800 million to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and $2.2 billion in other critical drinking water system improvements. Additionally, approximately $500 million will also be available through the DWSRF annual appropriations, established by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment. In addition, EPA is strengthening its water technical assistance programs to support communities in assessing their water needs and apply for their fair share of this historic investment.

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

More information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding and information on the DWINSA.

More information on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Other Notable Quotes:

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA3)

“Today’s announcement from the EPA is great news for Virginians. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made important investments in removing lead pipes and improving our water infrastructure thereby ensuring that all communities in Virginia have access to safe, clean water.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA7)

“Virginians deserve reliable access to clean and safe drinking water. The bipartisan infrastructure law — which I was proud to help negotiate and pass — is already delivering on this promise. This major investment will make Virginia’s drinking water safer for our Commonwealth’s families, kids, and seniors. By cleaning up our drinking water, replacing lead pipes and services lines, and making our wastewater systems more efficient, we are making an investment in a safer, healthier, and stronger Virginia.”

Rep. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA8)

“This funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help replace infrastructure needed to provide safe, clean drinking water in communities across the Commonwealth. Many localities, including Alexandria, where I live, have old infrastructure that is much in need of replacement. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, we will see improved clean water infrastructure in communities across the country.”

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA10)

“Thanks to the investments we delivered through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're bringing clean, safe drinking water to every community in Virginia. I’ve heard directly from communities in Virginia’s 10th District how this funding will help replace aging water lines, remove hazardous materials from water systems, and expand clean drinking water infrastructure to underserved rural areas. I'm proud that this historic, bipartisan legislation continues to improve the health of kids and families here in our Commonwealth.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA11)

“Investments like this one are exactly why we fought so hard for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Today, we are one giant step closer to ensuring access to clean, safe drinking water for every Virginian.”