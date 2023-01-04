Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of $40 Million in Grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia to Improve Recycling Infrastructure

Grants funded by the largest recycling investment in 30 years under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

January 4, 2023

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $40 million in grants for recycling infrastructure projects for Tribes and intertribal consortia. EPA published a Request for Applications to solicit interest by Tribes and intertribal consortia for the third funding opportunity in the new Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant program funded by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested $375 million in funding for new recycling, reuse and waste prevention programs and initiatives, the largest investment in recycling infrastructure to EPA in 30 years.

“EPA is committed to working collaboratively with Tribal Nations to protect public health and the environment in Indian country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We know that our work is strongest and most effective when it’s informed by people’s lived experiences, and we are grateful for the strong participation from Tribes during our outreach. Our priority is helping Tribal Nations improve their recycling efforts, which is critical given that half of all greenhouse gas emissions come from the creation and production of materials. And, while we have made great strides over time, we can do much more to improve the state of recycling and protect our planet for all.”

This SWIFR grant opportunity is specifically for federally recognized Tribes, Alaskan Native Villages, and intertribal consortia. It will fund selected projects to create new capacity for Tribes and facilitate greater access to source reduction, recycling, and composting opportunities. Projects may include developing or updating plans focused on improving post-consumer materials management, planning and construction of facilities, purchasing or leasing recycling equipment or supplies, activities focused on increasing collection, and development of end-markets for materials.

Applications are due by April 4, 2023, via www.grants.gov.

EPA is seeking projects that address environmental justice concerns such as the disproportionate and adverse health, environmental, economic, and climate-related impacts that affect Tribal and Indigenous populations. This grant opportunity aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to deliver justice and equity for all and is part of President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative.

EPA encourages interested Tribes and intertribal consortia to obtain SAM.gov and Grants.gov identification numbers, which can take a month. Interested applicants can learn how to prepare for a grant application by visiting this webpage.

