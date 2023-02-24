Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $130 Million for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Ohio

February 24, 2023

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $130,620,000 to Ohio from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support Ohio communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“This second investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to accelerate upgrades of critical infrastructure, especially in communities that are overburdened by water challenges,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. "Everyone should have access to clean water. EPA is proud to partner with Ohio to maximize the benefits of these resources -- including modernized infrastructure and increased resiliency to climate impacts.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure bill continues to pay off for working Ohioans. Our communities will now have additional resources to rebuild our aging water systems for a new energy future, and continue to remediate and replace dangerous lead pipes that serve homes, schools, and businesses across our communities,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur. “By investing in and restoring our water infrastructure, we are supporting union workers and families, while ensuring Ohioans have the clean drinking water they deserve.”

“All Americans are entitled to clean drinking water, and these federal dollars will ensure that every family – including those in our most underserved communities – have access to safe, reliable drinking water,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty. “This latest investment is the end product of great collaboration with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I am proud to have played a key role in passing this landmark legislation.”

“Access to clean water is crucial for the health our communities,” said Rep. Shontel Brown. “As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Ohio will receive more than $130 million through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to safeguard public health and precious resources. In addition to investing in our water infrastructure, this funding demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to create good-paying jobs and deliver results for underserved communities.”

“Every day we turn on the tap without really thinking about it,” said Rep. Greg Landsman. “Well-equipped water utilities are essential to everyone’s health. Now, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, water systems like Greater Cincinnati Water Works will have new federal resources they need to keep our families safe today, tomorrow, and in the future.”



“Every Ohioan deserves access to clean water, but our current aging infrastructure threatens the health and safety of our communities,” said Rep. Emilia Sykes. “This $130 million dollar investment in the Clean Water State Revolving Fund made possible by the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will strengthen our water infrastructure systems, improve our economic prosperity, and create good-paying jobs. This investment will be especially beneficial to communities in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District. As the Vice Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I am proud to support efforts like these that make our water cleaner and our environment safer.”

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.