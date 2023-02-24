Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $62 Million for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Wisconsin

February 24, 2023

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $62,727,000 to Wisconsin from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support Wisconsin communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“This second investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to accelerate upgrades of critical infrastructure, especially in communities that are overburdened by water challenges,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. "Everyone should have access to clean water. EPA is proud to partner with Wisconsin to maximize the benefits of these resources -- including modernized infrastructure and increased resiliency to climate impacts.”

“In Wisconsin, water is central to our way of life. From our fresh coasts on Lake Michigan and Superior to the small family wells, keeping our waters safe and free of toxic chemicals is crucial for commerce, recreation, and the health of every Wisconsinite,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin. “I was proud to support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it is helping us ensure every Wisconsin community has access to clean drinking water and an environment free of toxic chemicals. Today’s announcement will help ensure families can safely drink the water out of their faucets, build a strong infrastructure that is resilient to extreme weather, and better protect our waterways to ensure that they continue to serve as vital economic and recreational assets.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is once again delivering for Wisconsin,” said Rep. Gwen Moore. “With every investment, we build on our efforts to secure clean water for all, protect our region’s most treasured resources, and secure family-supporting jobs in our communities.’’

“For decades, presidents of both parties tried to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure. President Biden got it done,” said Rep. Mark Pocan. “This major investment in Wisconsin’s water infrastructure will be felt for years to come, bringing jobs, safe drinking water, and upgrades to our water treatment centers all over the state. Thank you to Administrator Regan for working with Wisconsin help fund these projects.”

Wisconsin allocated the first year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law CWSRF Supplemental funding to 41 different municipalities for projects that will help to maintain and improve water quality throughout the state. Wisconsin continues to focus on providing financial assistance to disadvantaged communities and those working to reduce phosphorous levels.

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.