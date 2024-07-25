Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $100 Million in Seven California Environmental Justice Community Change Grants

EPA announces initial selections for the $2 billion national Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change Grant program, the largest single environmental justice investment in history, delivered by the Biden-Harris Investing in America agenda

July 25, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $100,541,769 in funding for seven selected applications to help disadvantaged California communities tackle environmental and climate justice challenges. The investment will fund projects that reduce pollution, increase community climate resilience, and build community capacity. Made possible by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the Community Change Grants Program is the single largest investment in environmental and climate justice in history.

“For too long, communities with environmental justice challenges have been overburdened with pollution and have been disinvested in. And that’s why the Biden-Harris Administration is committing to robust enforcement and, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, historical investments in these communities,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “We are so proud today to be selecting these seven exemplary California community partnerships and investing in a historic way in solving environmental and climate justice challenges.”

The five California Community-Driven Investments for Change (Track I) applicants expected to each receive $10-$20 million in grants for community-scale projects are:

City of Bakersfield and Building Healthy Communities Kern (Bakersfield, CA)

La Familia Counseling Center, Inc. and Community Resource Project (Sacramento, CA)

Coalition for Responsible Community Development and Los Angeles Trade -Technical College (Los Angeles, CA)

The San Diego Foundation and The Environmental Health Coalition (San Diego, CA)

Day One and Active SGV (San Gabriel Valley, CA)

California Meaningful Engagement for Equitable Governance (Track II) applicants expected to receive grants of $1-3 million each for facilitating individual and community participation in governmental decision-making processes are:

Insight Garden Program and Ella Baker Center for Human Rights (multiple CA locations)

Special Service for Groups, Inc., and Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (Los Angeles, CA)

Elected Leaders Applaud Today’s Announcement:

“Today’s historic announcement from the Biden-Harris Administration makes it clear that local communities are best equipped to develop solutions that address decades-long environmental and climate-related injustices,” said U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (CA). “That’s why, as we crafted the Inflation Reduction Act, I fought so hard to ensure that disadvantaged communities are directly eligible for this type of assistance. As we work to tackle the climate crisis, we must continue prioritizing resources for innovative, locally driven solutions to support historically disadvantaged communities.”

“Efforts to address climate change need to include all communities, especially neighborhoods that have historically been underfunded. The nearly $20 million in Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change grant money coming to San Diego will fund much-needed improvements to air quality, expand access to clean public transportation, and provide green space that will mitigate extreme heat and beautify neighborhoods. This is another great example of how the Biden-Harris administration’s Inflation Reduction Act is truly helping all Americans,” said Representative Scott Peters (CA-50).

“Our youth have the most at stake when it comes to the climate crisis—but they also have the most agency to combat it. I was proud to help secure $21.2 million in EPA Community Change Grants for two projects in South LA that will equip young Angelenos with the tools to fight the climate crisis through workforce development, leadership training, and community engagement initiatives,” said Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37). “The futures of our planet and young people are intertwined, and these programs will play a vital role in empowering our youth to create a clean, sustainable future.”

“Today’s announcement is welcome news for families in San Diego and across the region. This funding demonstrates our continued commitment to addressing long-standing environmental and climate justice challenges and investing in the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Representative Juan Vargas (CA-52). “I’m proud to have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act to support projects just like this one and look forward to seeing the positive impacts to come.”

“Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act continues to deliver key climate investments for communities nationwide, and I’m thrilled that today’s announcement includes $20,000,000 to reduce pollution, increase water sustainability, and promote active transportation right here in the San Gabriel Valley,” said Representative Judy Chu (CA-28). “Thanks to years of leadership and collaboration amongst everyone at Active SGV, Day One, and their partners, this funding will be used to implement seven local, innovative projects that meet our communities’ most pressing transportation and sustainability challenges.”

“I am so pleased that California is receiving over $100 million for efforts that will reduce pollution, support climate resiliency, and address environmental justice challenges,” said Representative Pete Aguilar (CA-33). “These investments will help us tackle climate change while creating green jobs and lowering the cost of living. I’m proud to have pushed for the Inflation Reduction Act, which has already supported so many projects across our state, and I will continue to push for comprehensive solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change as we forge a healthier, more sustainable future.”

“President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which I was honored to support in Congress, provides the largest single investment in environmental justice in history,” said Representative Ted Lieu (CA-36). “A key part of tackling the climate crisis is empowering and equipping disadvantaged communities with the tools they need to address longstanding environmental challenges. Through the Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change Grant program, many communities across California and the country will breathe cleaner air, drink cleaner water, and become more resilient to climate disasters.”

Representative Barbara Lee (CA-12) shared, "This investment for community-based environmental and climate Justice efforts in the East Bay is monumental and will go a long way toward not only combatting the climate crisis but achieving our environmental justice goals for marginalized communities. I applaud the Biden-Harris administration, Administrator Regan, and the EPA for their leadership in piloting the largest environmental justice investment in history. "

“La Familia is a community pillar – providing comprehensive services from mental health resources to job training and youth programs for over 40 years. Our Sacramento community relies on La Familia’s transformative work,” said Representative Doris Matsui (CA-7). “Climate change continues to be the defining fight of our lives, but air pollution and extreme heat are not experienced in the same way across Sacramento’s communities. This infusion of federal dollars will allow La Familia to once again use its innovative ideas and knowledge of the community to develop a community resilience hub, assist its neighbors with energy-efficient upgrades, and create new, much-needed green space. I’m proud to be a strong advocate for La Familia and their forward-thinking approach to bring resources, training, and sustainable programming where it is needed most.”

Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44) declared she is “Thrilled for California to receive over $100 million from the Biden-Harris Administration in the first round of EPA Community Change grants, based on funding I worked to secure in the Inflation Reduction Act. Under-resourced communities of South Los Angeles and surrounding areas will benefit directly as the Coalition for Responsible Community Development and Los Angeles Trade Tech College receive funding to develop workforce training programs to reduce indoor air pollution, expand clean energy and transportation infrastructure, and create good-paying jobs for residents.”

Hear from the Selectees:

"Thanks to our coalition of partners and our community-driven approach, San Diego is positioned to receive this transformational support from the Environmental Protection Agency to fund much-needed projects that will improve the health and lives of residents in our central historic barrios and build a healthier, more vibrant and resilient community," said Mark Stuart, President & CEO of the San Diego Foundation.

Day One’s Executive Director Christy Zamani shared, “The Green SGV Collaborative is thrilled to receive federal support to realize healthier, more sustainable communities in the San Gabriel Valley. Our project is designed to help some of the most pollution-burdened communities in the United States, whose residents deserve a healthier environment.”

“La Familia is extremely honored to have the opportunity to impact Sacramento’s North Franklin neighborhood sustainably,” shared Executive Director Rachel Rios. “Our “Greening North Franklin” project brings together multiple partners to provide this community with the environmental investments to improve health outcomes for many children, families, and businesses, such as through a new Resilience Hub Opportunity Center, planting new green spaces, and creating a green jobs workforce, to name a few. We are grateful to the EPA for its inclusiveness in partnering with non-profits to do this vital work to transform disadvantaged communities.

City of Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg shared, "We are excited and grateful that the EPA has selected Bakersfield's Southeast Strong project for a Community Change Grant. This grant underscores our city's dedication to fostering inclusive growth and creating a healthier, more sustainable future for our vibrant community."

“Special Service for Groups, Inc. and Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement is thrilled to bring this historic investment from the US EPA’s Community Change Grant program to mobilize the next generation of environmental justice youth leaders in the West San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County and to partner with the Center for Asian Americans United for Self-Empowerment to elevate youth voices and increase opportunities for equitable governance to improve the region’s climate resilience and build toward President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative,” said Co-Directors Kyle Tsukahira and Heng Lam Foong in a joint statement.

"As a community-based, coalition-driven organization, CRCD [Coalition for Responsible Community Development] is committed to being a catalyst for positive change in South Los Angeles. This substantial federal funding from the EPA allows us and our partners to implement impactful initiatives to address environmental justice and economic empowerment,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of CRCD. “Together, we are ensuring South LA not only benefits from these resources but also thrives through sustainable and inclusive development. Being awarded this EPA grant is a testament to the power of collaboration and the unwavering dedication to uplift our community.”

Community Change Grants Background

The Inflation Reduction Act provides $3 billion to EPA to award grants that help disadvantaged communities and offer technical assistance. With the 21 grants nationwide being announced today, the EPA is delivering on this mission.

The Community Change Grants also deliver on President Biden’s commitment to advancing equity and justice throughout the United States through his Justice40 Initiative. This initiative aims to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Today's funding announcement is the first tranche of nearly $2 billion, which, based on community input, will be delivered via grants awarded on a rolling basis.

Informed by robust stakeholder engagement and community feedback, the innovative rolling application process will ensure that applicants have ample time to prepare and take advantage of this historic resource. The Community Change Grants Program (CCGP) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), administered through EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, accepts applications through November 21, 2024. EPA will continue to review applications and announce selections on a rolling basis.

