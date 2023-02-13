Biden-Harris Administration Announces over $40 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Address Emerging Contaminants like PFAS in Drinking Water in Illinois

February 13, 2023

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $40,675,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants, like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Illinois drinking water. This investment, which is allocated to states and territories, will be made available to communities as grants through EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program and will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies.

“Too many American communities, especially those that are small, rural, or underserved, are suffering from exposure to PFAS and other harmful contaminants in their drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are investing in America and providing billions of dollars to strengthen our nation’s water infrastructure while safeguarding people’s health and boosting local economies. These grants build on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap and will help protect our smallest and most vulnerable communities from these persistent and dangerous chemicals.”

“Emerging contaminants like PFAS are some of the greatest environmental challenges we are facing,” said Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the funds being announced today, EPA is helping states and communities prepare for these threats and better protect the drinking water we all depend on.”

“Emerging contaminants like PFAS in our drinking water pose a disproportionate threat to the health of environmental justice and low-income communities. The awarding of these funds to Illinois from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go a long way in protecting public health,” said Sen. Dick Durbin.

“No American should be forced to drink water that’s contaminated with dangerous chemicals that could put their health and the health of their families at risk,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth. “I’m proud I was able to help secure the key provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create this funding, because we need to do more to address and remove emerging contaminants like PFAS. Years of failure to make adequate investments in our water infrastructure has led us to this point and now, but I’m proud we’re doing more to tackle this public health crisis head on and ensure that every American can drink safe, clean water.”

“I’m thrilled to see this funding mitigate harm from PFAS and improve the quality of life for Illinoisans, particularly for our disadvantaged and low-income communities that are most impacted by toxic chemical exposures,” said Rep. Sean Casten. “This funding will keep our drinking water clean and our environment protected.”

"The bipartisan infrastructure law continues to improve the lives of our neighbors here in Illinois by making drinking water safe, clean, and more accessible,” said Rep. Eric Sorensen. "Working with our local leaders, I will always make sure that our Central and Northwestern Illinois communities have a seat at the table when it comes to critical investments that impact working families."

“Illinois EPA would like to thank U.S. EPA for making these funds available to meet the unique needs of our small and disadvantaged communities. The timing of this funding is ideal, with the recent completion of Illinois’ statewide investigation on the prevalence of PFAS in drinking water,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. “These funds will be made available to the small and disadvantaged communities where PFAS and other contaminants have been found. We look forward to working closely with U.S. EPA as additional guidance is provided for full implementation of this funding.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $5 billion over five years to help communities that are on the frontlines of PFAS contamination reduce PFAS in drinking water. EPA announced the funds for Illinois as part of an allotment of $2 billion to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing.

EPA is also releasing the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant Implementation document. The implementation document provides states and communities with the information necessary to use this funding to address local water quality and public health challenges. These grants will enable communities to improve local water infrastructure and reduce emerging contaminants in drinking water by implementing solutions such as installing treatment systems.

Today’s actions represent a significant milestone within the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitments to combat PFAS pollution and safeguard drinking water, and specifically EPA’s October 2021 PFAS Strategic Roadmap. Under the Roadmap, EPA is working across the agency to protect the public from the health impacts of PFAS. EPA has taken a number of actions to deliver progress on PFAS including:

Proposing to designate two PFAS as CERCLA hazardous substances. If finalized, this will be a critical step toward increasing transparency around releases of PFAS and holding polluters accountable for cleaning up their contamination.

In addition to this new grant, EPA is also working to propose PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulations in the coming weeks. The draft proposed rule is currently undergoing interagency review and EPA will issue the proposed rule for public comment when it clears the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The agency anticipates finalizing the rule by the end of 2023. Together, with today’s announcement, these actions highlight EPA’s commitments outlined in the PFAS Strategic Roadmap to protect public health and the environment from the impacts of PFAS. They also illustrate the benefits of investing in water—protecting public health and the environment, addressing key challenges facing communities, and creating jobs.