Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $8.3 Million in Rebates for Clean School Buses Across Arizona as Part of Investing in America Agenda

May 29, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO – In a significant move, the Biden-Harris Administration today announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, a key initiative under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The rebates, totaling $8,345,000 for Arizona, will enable selectees to purchase 30 clean school buses in 10 school districts across the state. This program is a crucial step in Arizona's journey towards improving children’s health and tackling harmful air pollution, replacing older, diesel-fueled school buses linked to student and community health issues.

School Districts throughout Arizona selected to receive FY23 Clean School Bus Rebates:

Casa Blanca Community School has been selected to receive $265,000 rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

Chandler Unified District #80 has been selected to benefit from $640,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

Creighton Elementary District has been selected to receive $ 1,765,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Isaac Elementary District has been selected to receive $1,765,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Joseph City Unified District has been selected to receive $ 690,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Laveen Elementary District has been selected to receive $1,000,000 in rebate funding to purchase five clean school buses.

Littleton Elementary District has been selected to receive $420,000 in rebate funding to purchase two clean school buses.

Madison Elementary District has been selected to receive $ 600,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

Mohave Valley Elementary District has been selected to receive $1,055,000 in rebate funding to purchase three clean school buses.

Patagonia Union High School District has been selected to receive $145,000 in rebate funding to purchase one clean school bus.

“EPA is proud to take another step in advancing the rollout of electric school buses in Arizona, helping create a future where our children can breathe cleaner air,” said EPA’s Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “I’ve seen firsthand the advantages of these electric buses, with the absence of noxious diesel emissions benefiting students, school staff, and neighboring communities. Thanks to these investments, more electric school buses will be on the road in school districts across Arizona.”

“The impact of our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is reaching everyone, including kids,” U.S. Senator Mark Kelly said. “This investment will help schools in Arizona replace old buses so more students can ride zero-emission vehicles, improving health outcomes and reducing pollution.”

“Today’s $8.3 million investment from my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will bring 30 electric buses to Arizona – helping students travel safely to school while ensuring a cleaner and healthier Arizona,” said U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, co-author and lead negotiator of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“In Arizona, we know how critical it is to transition to a clean and sustainable future, and this clean energy bus funding will help make that possible,” said U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva (AZ-07). “We owe our kids cleaner air, less climate pollution, and a healthier learning environment. It has never been more apparent that the time to move towards clean transportation options is now. I’ll continue to fight for programs that move away from dirty fossil fuels and will make clean and zero emissions the standard, not the exception.”

“Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, students across Arizona are getting to school in cleaner, safer buses, and Arizona taxpayers are getting millions of dollars back,” said U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (AZ-03). “I’m proud to have helped secure these funds and will never stop fighting for Arizona’s kids.”

These rebates will help school districts nationwide purchase over 3,400 clean school buses—92% of which will be electric—to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities. Under the Program's multiple grant and rebate funding opportunities, the EPA has awarded almost $3 billion to fund approximately 8,500 school bus replacements at over 1,000 schools.

In September 2023, the EPA announced at least $500 million in available funding nationwide for its 2023 Clean School Bus rebates. After receiving an overwhelming number of applications from school districts nationwide, including from low-income communities, Tribal nations, and U.S. territories, the EPA doubled the initial available funding in this round to nearly $1 billion.

This third funding round will build on the almost $2 billion investment from the 2022 Rebates and 2023 Grants to further improve air quality in and around schools, reduce greenhouse gas pollution fueling the climate crisis, and help accelerate America’s leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future. To ensure effective implementation, the EPA is partnering with other federal agencies through the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance.

The selections announced today will provide funds to school districts in 47 states, Washington D.C., and several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. Prioritized school districts in low-income, rural, and Tribal communities comprise approximately 45 percent of the selected projects and will receive approximately 67 percent of the total funding. The program advances President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution.

The EPA is continuing to review selected applications and may make additional awards. The EPA is working with those applicants and will notify them of an award if their application meets all program requirements. As additional selections are finalized, the EPA will update the CSB Awards webpage.

The EPA will also make selections through additional funding rounds and other programs. For example, the EPA is accepting applications for the 2024 Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program until 11:59 PM ET on July 25, 2024. This program offers up to $932 million in available funding, 70% of which the EPA anticipates awarding to help pay for new, zero-emission Class 6 or 7 school buses.

About the Clean School Bus Program

Created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA Clean School Bus Program received an unprecedented $5 billion to transform the nation’s school bus fleet. The Program funds electric buses, which produce zero tailpipe emissions, and propane and compressed natural gas buses, which produce lower tailpipe emissions than their older diesel predecessors.

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts, and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas and the communities these buses drive through daily.

View the complete list of Clean School Bus Program awards here.

Learn more about the EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region on our Instagram, Facebook, X, and website.