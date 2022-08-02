Biden-Harris Administration Launches EPA-USDA Partnership to Provide Wastewater Sanitation to Underserved Rural Communities

Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Will Help Address Lack of Basic Wastewater Infrastructure in Halifax and Duplin County, North Carolina

August 2, 2022

RALEIGH, NC. (August 2, 2022) - Today, at an event in Lowndes County, Alabama, where a significant number of residents lack access to wastewater infrastructure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative. The new initiative will be piloted in 11 communities across the country where residents lack basic wastewater management that is essential to protecting their health and the environment. EPA and USDA will jointly leverage technical assistance resources to help historically underserved communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities – including from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – to address their wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage.

“The America that we all believe in is a land of opportunity. But, for historically marginalized communities from Alabama to Alaska, that opportunity is stolen when basic sanitation doesn’t work – exposing adults and children to backyard sewage and disease,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “By Partnering with USDA and leveraging funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is working to restore dignity and opportunity to rural communities here in Lowndes County and across the country.”

“Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA believes hardworking people in America’s small towns and rural communities should have the infrastructure they need to be healthy and to provide for their families. We recognize that there are still people who have been going without the basics,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Access to modern, reliable wastewater infrastructure is a necessity, and the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to doing everything we can to ensure every family and every child in America has access to these vital services. By combining USDA and EPA resources and taking advantage of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can restore to these communities a sense of economic vitality and social dignity that the people living there deserve.”

“President Biden has been clear—we cannot leave any community behind as we rebuild America’s infrastructure with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “This includes rural and Tribal communities who for too long have felt forgotten. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $11.7 billion in loans and grants to communities for a wide range of water-quality infrastructure projects, including wastewater solutions for these communities.”

“Many rural communities in our region face tremendous challenges in providing needed wastewater infrastructure services for their residents,” said Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, particularly the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative, presents a historic opportunity to collaboratively address these needs. These communities will reap economic, environmental and health benefits from this initiative that will help generations to come.”

“This is an important first step to addressing wastewater issues and bringing health and economic benefits to two of our rural, underserved communities that need it most,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “We look forward to working with our federal, Tribal and local partners to meet the needs in our communities.”

“Wastewater infrastructure is critical for every individual’s health and safety, and is the backbone of economic development,” said Senator Thom Tillis. “Some of North Carolina’s wastewater infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, needs improvement. That is why I was proud to help negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law to ensure the package included major funding for North Carolina’s clean water and wastewater management. I’m happy to see the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative come to fruition and applaud the investments in Halifax and Duplin Counties for wastewater infrastructure to improve drainage problems and sewer line connections.”

“Modern water infrastructure and especially wastewater systems are critically important when it comes to keeping families, individuals, and entire communities healthy. I am excited that Halifax County is one of several communities across the country to receive federal assistance through the Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative. Under the leadership of President Biden coupled with North Carolina’s own, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, underserved communities like those in Halifax County and others in rural America will see wastewater infrastructure improvements to build a better America,” said Congressman G. K. Butterfield.

An estimated 2.2 million people in the United States lack basic running water and indoor plumbing. Many more live with wastewater infrastructure that is ineffective and puts people’s health at risk. The Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative will help communities access financing and technical assistance to improve wastewater infrastructure.

EPA and USDA—in partnership with state, Tribal, and local partners—are launching the initiative in:

Duplin County, North Carolina (Teachy - East Log Cabin Rd. Community) – Residents of East Log Cabin Rd., neighboring Teachey, have long struggled with drainage problems, causing water to run off roadways and into septic systems during rainstorms. As a result, systems must be pumped several times a year. Residents are also concerned about the lack of development caused by lack of sanitation service, because the land is not suitable to support modern septic system requirements. Residents have been unsuccessful in obtaining funding to extend the Duplin County sewer line, which borders this community.

The Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative will allow EPA and USDA—in close collaboration with these communities, our state and Tribal partners, and on-the-ground technical assistance providers—to leverage technical and financial expertise to make progress on addressing the wastewater infrastructure needs of some of America’s most underserved communities. Each community or Tribe will receive direct support to address wastewater infrastructure shortcomings that have lasted generations including developing wastewater assessments with technical engineering support, developing wastewater community solution plans, identifying and pursuing funding opportunities, and building long term capacity. State governments, Tribes, and water agencies have committed to working with the EPA and USDA to support these communities.

Wastewater infrastructure challenges exist in communities across the country. The Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative will be a roadmap to scale up efforts in the rest of the country. EPA and USDA each offer technical assistance that can help communities access funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other government programs.

Several of the communities chosen for this initiative are also participating in the Biden-Harris Administration’s recently announced Rural Partners Network. The USDA-led network brings together twenty federal agencies and regional commissions to help rural communities create economic opportunity by accessing resources and funding that match their unique needs and priorities.

If you are a community interested in learning more about Technical Assistance opportunities, visit https://www.epa.gov/water-infrastructure/water-technical-assistance.

