Biden-Harris Administration Selects University of Minnesota to Serve as New Technical Assistance Center to Help Communities Across Region 5 Access Historic Investments and Advance Environmental Justice

EPA’s Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers include a network of over 160 partners to provide resources to unlock access to President Biden’s historic investments in America

April 14, 2023

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that University of Minnesota has been selected to serve as an Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center (EJ TCTAC). The University will receive at least $10 million to help communities across the Region 5 access funds from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. This includes historic investments to advance environmental justice.

From day one of his administration, President Biden made achieving environmental justice a top priority. Through the Investing in America agenda, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to support and strengthen communities that for too long were left out and left behind. Administrator Regan announced the technical assistance centers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America tour.

“We know that so many communities across the nation have the solutions to the environmental challenges they face. Unfortunately, many have lacked access or faced barriers when it comes to the crucial federal resources needed to deliver these solutions,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today we’re taking another step to break down these barriers. Establishing these Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers across the nation will ensure all communities can access benefits from the President’s historic agenda, which includes groundbreaking investments in clean air, clean water, and our clean energy future.”

“For far too long, overburdened, underserved, and rural communities have lacked the resources and technical assistance they need from the federal government to overcome barriers critical to their energy needs and create new, long-lasting economic opportunities,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, DOE now has historic levels of new funding to pull from to help revitalize disadvantaged communities across the nation and ensure they’re not left behind in our transition to a clean energy future.”

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act investments, we have an unprecedented opportunity to advance environmental justice and EPA’s Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers will be a critical component to this mission,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA is proud to partner with University of Minnesota to bring these much-needed resources to communities throughout Region 5.”

"New federal energy and environmental grant programs have the potential to transform communities throughout the Great Lakes - unlocking billions in funding for clean energy, community resilience, and improved environmental quality. However, many communities lack the technical expertise needed to successfully apply for complicated federal grants,” said Dr. Bonnie Keeler, Associate Professor with the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “We see an opportunity to leverage the resources of land grant universities throughout EPA Region 5 to make sure remote, rural, and underserved communities take full advantage of these once in a generation investments."

The University of Minnesota is among 17 Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (EJ TCTACs) the EPA announced to receive a total of more than $177 million to remove barriers and improve accessibility for communities with environmental justice concerns. With this critical investment, these centers will provide training and other assistance to build capacity for navigating federal grant application systems, writing strong grant proposals, and effectively managing grant funding. In addition, these centers will provide guidance on community engagement, meeting facilitation, and translation and interpretation services for limited English-speaking participants, thus removing barriers and improving accessibility for communities with environmental justice concerns. Each of the technical assistance centers will also create and manage communication channels to ensure all communities have direct access to resources and information.

“As we build a clean energy economy, we must make sure communities who have been burdened most by pollution and climate change benefit from the transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith. “Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately hurt by harmful emissions and polluting factories in their communities. Now, after passing historic legislation to build a clean energy economy, lower energy costs, and boost economic growth, we need to make sure those same neighborhoods have access to these transformational investments. The University of Minnesota’s designation as an Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center will help make sure these communities have the tools they need to take advantage of historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy.”

“I commend the Biden administration for responding to calls to assist historically-excluded communities in accessing federal environmental grants,” Rep. Betty McCollum said. “During my time as Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior and Environment, I proudly championed increases in EPA funding that makes these centers possible. These hubs will help improve access to federal resources for tribal nations, low-income communities, communities of color, and others who have borne the burdens of legacy pollution, climate change impacts, and historic disinvestment. The University of Minnesota is well positioned to serve as one of these centers to help connect environmental justice advocates to the resources they need to build stronger and healthier communities.”

“I am thrilled that the University of Minnesota has been selected to serve as an Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center (EJ TCTAC), thanks to the work of Democrats in Congress and President Biden. This $10 million investment will benefit the entire 5th District—helping local communities and organizations navigate federal grant applications, and removing barriers for communities most affected by the climate crisis,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar. “This investment will help make sure that those closest to the pain are closest to the solution—by helping them combat generational disinvestment, legacy pollution, infrastructure challenges, and build a clean energy economy. I’m thankful to the Administration and the U of M for making this possible.”

EPA will deliver these resources in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy, whose funding allows the EJ TCTACs to provide support for identifying community opportunities for clean energy transition and financing options, including public-private partnerships supporting clean energy demonstration, deployment, workforce development and outreach opportunities that advance energy justice objectives.

The formation of the EJ technical assistance centers is in direct response to feedback from communities and environmental justice leaders who have long called for technical assistance and capacity building support for communities and their partners as they work to access critical federal resources. The 17 centers will provide comprehensive coverage for the entire United States through a network of over 160 partners including community-based organizations, additional academic institutions, and Environmental Finance Centers, so that more communities can access federal funding opportunities like those made available through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

EPA has also selected three national EJ TCTACs that will provide additional assistance across the country, with particular capacity to assist Tribes, including:

International City/County Management Association

Institute for Sustainable Communities

National Indian Health Board

Additional award information for each selectee will be announced in Summer 2023.

The EJ TCTAC program is part of the Federal Interagency Thriving Communities Network and delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative to ensure that 40% of the benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities. The new technical assistance centers will help ensure communities with environmental justice concerns can access President Biden’s historic investments in America to address generational disinvestment, legacy pollution, infrastructure challenges, and build a clean energy economy that will lower energy costs, strengthen our energy security, and meet our climate goals.

Today’s announcement builds on the $100 million announced earlier this year under the Environmental Justice Government to Government Program and the Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement Program, with applications due on April 14, 2023. EPA has also announced $550 million through the Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program, with applications due May 31, 2023.

