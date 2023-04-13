Biden-Harris Administration Selects WE ACT to Serve as New Technical Assistance Center to Help Communities Across Region 2 Access Historic Investments to Advance Environmental Justice

EPA’s Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers include a network of over 160 partners to provide resources to unlock access to President Biden’s historic investments in America

April 13, 2023

NEW YORK - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced West Harlem Environmental Action, Inc. (WE ACT for Environmental Justice) has been selected to serve as an Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center (EJ TCTACs) that will receive about $10 million over the next five years to help communities across the Region access funds from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. This includes historic investments to advance environmental justice.

From day one of his administration, President Biden made achieving environmental justice a top priority. Through the Investing in America agenda, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to support and strengthen communities that for too long were left out and left behind.

“We know that so many communities across the nation have the solutions to the environmental challenges they face. Unfortunately, many have lacked access or faced barriers when it comes to the crucial federal resources needed to deliver these solutions,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today we’re taking another step to break down these barriers. Establishing these Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers across the nation will ensure all communities can access benefits from the President’s historic agenda, which includes groundbreaking investments in clean air, clean water, and our clean energy future.”

“For far too long, overburdened, underserved, and rural communities have lacked the resources and technical assistance they need from the federal government to overcome barriers critical to their energy needs and create new, long-lasting economic opportunities,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, DOE now has historic levels of new funding to pull from to help revitalize disadvantaged communities across the nation and ensure they’re not left behind in our transition to a clean energy future.”

"This program is a game changer. It ensures that communities will get the support and assistance needed to apply for funding from different federal programs," said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. "This grant funding allows WE ACT to provide essential support and resources to help communities access federal funding opportunities and address their environmental and public health challenges."

“We would like to thank Administrator Michael Regan and Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia for this opportunity to help environmental justice communities throughout the region gain access to the funds and other resources needed to address the legacy of environmental racism and disinvestment that has burdened them with environmental health inequities,” said Peggy Shepard, Co-Founder and Executive Director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice. “We have assembled a strong team of partners, including the Clean Energy Group, Columbia University Climate School, Environmental Protection Network, Inter American University, New Jersey Environmental Justice Alliance, New York University School of Law Institute for Policy Integrity, and South Ward Environmental Alliance, and we look forward to launching our Technical Assistance Center in the coming months."

“I was proud to lead the Inflation Reduction Act to passage, which is the largest investment in environmental justice and fighting climate change to date, and part of that historic investment is EPA’s newly created Thriving Community Technical Assistance Centers,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (NY). “There is no organization better equipped to serve as one of these centers than WEACT, which, under the able leadership of Peggy Shepard, will provide vital support to communities facing environmental justice issues and will ensure federal resources are distributed to address the challenges many communities have faced for generations. Having impactful organizations like WEACT doing good work on the ground in New York City is an important step towards righting the wrongs of our past and increasing federal investment in disadvantaged communities.”

“For over thirty years, WE ACT has done critical work to promote environmental justice though community-driven change,” said Senator Gillibrand (NY). “I am proud to have helped secure the historic levels of funding in the Inflation Reduction Act dedicated to confronting environmental inequities, and I believe WE ACT is uniquely positioned to ensure that communities throughout New York State are able to access those opportunities. I congratulate WE ACT for receiving this well-deserved designation and look forward to seeing the work it does with this new funding.”

“The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers will provide New Jersey with vital assistance and training needed to support and address environmental justice concerns within communities across the state,” said Sen. Menendez (NJ). “Through the help of these centers, New Jerseyans – no matter the language they speak – will be able to move forward with their initiatives by confidently writing grant proposals, effectively implementing the funding they receive, and successfully engaging the surrounding community.”

“Economic justice and social justice are intrinsically linked with environmental justice,” said Senator Booker (NJ). “Every day, communities of color, low-income communities, and indigenous communities across the U.S. disproportionately bear the burden of pollution. That is why I am proud to see federal resources go exactly where they should – directly into environmental justice communities where organizers and community members can address on-the-ground issues. I know that WEACT will work closely and in partnership with New Jersey’s EJ communities and organizations to confront the environmental justice challenges they have been facing for generations.”

“Like many states around the country, New York has faced unprecedented environmental challenges. However, thanks to the $10 million grant provided by the Environmental Protection Agency, West Harlem Environmental Action, Inc. (WE ACT) will help identify and address some of the environmental issues that communities in New York are facing,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06). “WE ACT, as an Environmental Justice Thriving Community Technical Assistance Center, will help ensure that neighborhoods are better equipped to fight environmental issues that have damaged communities over the past few years.”

“House Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act to lower energy costs, confront the climate crisis with the fierce urgency of now and set our planet forward on a sustainable trajectory. We are already starting to see the effects of this transformative legislation. I applaud the EPA for the designation of the WE ACT Environmental Justice Center in New York as one of the first Environmental Justice Thriving Community Technical Assistance Centers. This funding will empower community partners to help to support and build capacity for programs focused on equitably combating the climate crisis here in New York City,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08)

“For too long, communities facing environmental justice challenges have been neglected even as they bear the biggest burden of the climate crisis’ impacts,” said Congressman Nadler (NY-12). “I’m proud to support EPA’s investment in WE ACT which will equip the center with the tools necessary to address the longstanding conditions facing the West Harlem community, including disproportionately high asthma rates among children.”

“The Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (EJ TCTAC) Program provides grant funding to organizations around the nation working to address environmental justice and ensure these groups are supported with technical assistance and resources to broaden their engagement to serve more communities,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). “I am delighted WE ACT has been selected as an Environmental Justice Thriving Community Technical Assistance Center to continue its efforts to uplift underserved communities most susceptible to the impacts of climate change. There is no social justice without environmental justice, and our work must continue to ensure the green and equitable future that all Americans deserve.”

“For too long, certain neighborhoods and communities have borne the burdens of pollution, with little to no resources and assistance to address these inequities. That needs to change—our communities need to be supported by strong local, state, and federal partnerships that finally tackle historic environmental injustices. Today’s announcement seeks to deliver that change. I look forward to working with WE ACT to ensure community-based organizations in New York’s 20th Congressional District are able to receive the training and capacity-building they need to enhance environmental justice throughout our Capital Region,” said Congressman Paul Tonko (NY-20).

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) said, “From Love Canal to the contaminated Buffalo River, the Buffalo-Niagara region has faced some of the nation’s most monumental environmental challenges. Through this initiative, organizations here in Western New York will have a place to turn for information and support to provide the best opportunity to bring federal resources dedicated to addressing environmental justice home.”

“Access to clean water and air should not depend on your zip code,” Rep. Norcross (NJ-01) said. “This new EPA grant program will provide local communities with the tools and resources needed to navigate the federal government and bring federal dollars back to our neighborhoods in South Jersey. I will continue to fight to level the playing field and improve the quality of life for all.”

“Every American has a right to a safe and healthy environment, but far too many communities across New Jersey continue to pay a disproportionate price for pollution simply because of where they live,” said Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “I fought hard for meaningful environmental justice funding in the Inflation Reduction Act because it’s critical that we ensure these overburdened communities have the federal resources they need to mitigate pollution and protect their families from dangerous health impacts. I’m glad to see that the Biden Administration is prioritizing this important cause and ensuring communities have access to the critical technical assistance they need. I look forward to continuing to work with EPA to make sure every family can breathe clean air, drink safe water, and enjoy a clean future.”

“I am pleased to hear that the EPA will be creating this Thriving Community Technical Assistance Center to help cities and communities in the 10th Congressional District utilize federal funds and resources to clean up environmental pollution in low-income, minority-populated neighborhoods,” said Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. “Americans who live in these areas have been suffering from air and water pollution issues for too long. This environmental injustice needs to end. I am proud that the Biden Administration has committed federal funds to do something about it.”

“For generations, Black, brown, and low-income communities have disproportionately borne the brunt of climate change. Historically, our nation has refused to address the unique challenges these communities face,” said Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12). “The EPA’s Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers Program is a step toward righting this historical wrong and assisting vulnerable communities in New Jersey, and I thank the EPA for including the West Harlem Environmental Action Center. Everyone, regardless of their race, income, or zip code, deserves to breathe clean air and drink clean water.”

WE ACT is among 17 Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (EJ TCTACs) the EPA announced to receive a total of more than $177 million to remove barriers and improve accessibility for communities with environmental justice concerns. With this critical investment, these centers will provide training and other assistance to build capacity for navigating federal grant application systems, writing strong grant proposals, and effectively managing grant funding. In addition, these centers will provide guidance on community engagement, meeting facilitation, and translation and interpretation services for limited English-speaking participants, thus removing barriers and improving accessibility for communities with environmental justice concerns. Each of the technical assistance centers will also create and manage communication channels to ensure all communities have direct access to resources and information.

EPA will deliver these resources in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy, whose funding allows the EJ TCTACs to provide support for identifying community opportunities for clean energy transition and financing options, including public-private partnerships supporting clean energy demonstration, deployment, workforce development and outreach opportunities that advance energy justice objectives.

The formation of the EJ technical assistance centers is in direct response to feedback from communities and environmental justice leaders who have long called for technical assistance and capacity building support for communities and their partners as they work to access critical federal resources. The 17 centers will provide comprehensive coverage for the entire United States through a network of over 160 partners including community-based organizations, additional academic institutions, and Environmental Finance Centers, so that more communities can access federal funding opportunities like those made available through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

EPA has selected three national EJ TCTACs that will provide additional assistance across the country, with particular capacity to assist Tribes, including:

International City/County Management Association

Institute for Sustainable Communities

National Indian Health Board

Additional award information for each selectee will be announced in Summer 2023.

The EJ TCTAC program is part of the Federal Interagency Thriving Communities Network and delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative to ensure that 40% of the benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities. Today’s selection will ensure communities with environmental justice concerns can access President Biden’s historic investments in America to address generational disinvestment, legacy pollution, infrastructure challenges, and build a clean energy economy that will lower energy costs, strengthen our energy security, and meet our climate goals.

Today’s announcement builds on the $100 million announced earlier this year under the Environmental Justice Government to Government Program and the Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement Program, with applications due on April 14, 2023. EPA has also announced $550 million through the Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program, with applications due May 31, 2023.

Learn more about the selectees, their partners, and the EJ TCTAC program.

Learn more about environmental justice at EPA.

West Harlem Environmental Action, Inc. (WE ACT for Environmental Justice) is a community-based organization that empowers communities of color and low-income residents to participate in the creation of sound and fair environmental policies and practices. Founded in 1988, WE ACT has been a leader in the national Environmental Justice Movement and has influenced the creation of federal, state and local policies affecting the environment. WE ACT works on various issues such as clean air, climate justice, healthy homes, good jobs, sustainable land use, and environmental education. WE ACT has collaborated with EPA on several occasions including by participating in EPA’s Environmental Justice Advisory Council. Peggy Shepard is co-founder and executive director of WE ACT and the first female chair of the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council to EPA.

