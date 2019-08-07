News Releases from Region 03

Call for Applications: Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization, Local Food Initiatives

PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 7, 2019) – In support of the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing an opportunity to apply for technical assistance for communities interested in revitalizing neighborhoods through development of local food systems. The assistance will be provided through the Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP) program.

“Local food systems improve health, local economies and the environment,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “We look forward to supporting more communities, particularly those in Opportunity Zones, by providing technical assistance and expertise to help communities access healthier, locally produced food.”

Local Foods, Local Places supports projects that:

Create livable, walkable, economically vibrant main streets and mixed-use neighborhoods.

Boost economic opportunities for local farmers and main street businesses.

Improve access to healthy, local food, especially among disadvantaged populations.

LFLP partner communities work with a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy. Communities also develop an action plan and identify potential resources from the participating federal agencies to support implementation.

Eligible applicants include local governments, Indian tribes, and nonprofit institutions and organizations proposing to work in a neighborhood, town, or city of any size anywhere in the United States. Communities with projects located in federal designated Opportunity Zones will receive special consideration. Highest consideration will be given to those communities who can identify how Local Foods, Local Places assistance will leverage the Opportunity Zone designation to support implementation of the resulting action plan. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2019.

Since its launch in 2014, Local Foods, Local Places has selected 108 communities across the country to help develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic and health outcomes. Over the years, this program has been supported by several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Northern Border Regional Commission, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Delta Regional Authority.

To apply for LFLP assistance: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places-2019-2020-application

To see a list and map of designated Opportunity Zones: https://www.cdfifund.gov/Pages/Opportunity-Zones.aspx.