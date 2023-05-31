Canadian Wildfires Spark Air Quality Advisory for parts of New England on May 31, 2023

BOSTON (May 31, 2023) – New England state air quality forecasters are predicting elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to wildfires in central and southern Nova Scotia. Areas predicted to reach the Moderate 24-hour particle pollution level concentrations on May 31 are:

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island

These locations are subject to change, so please refer to EPA New England's AQI Air Quality Index for current air quality conditions and forecasts across New England.

While there could be a few hours with higher levels of particle pollution, it is expected that the 24-hour average will not rise above the moderate range on the Air Quality Index. Hazy skies, reduced visibility, and the odor of burning wood is very likely as the smoke plumes are transported over the region. During the times that significant smoke is in your area, it is recommended that people with preexisting medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect both your lungs and heart which may cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma, and other pre-existing lung diseases. When particulate matter levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.

Everyone can take steps to keep air emissions down during air quality advisory days. As climate change increases the probability of unseasonably warm weather, these kinds of air quality events are predicted to increase in frequency. Communities already vulnerable and overburdened will also be impacted by these kinds of events.

