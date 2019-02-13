News Releases from Region 01

Charles River Water Pollution Control District Industrial Pretreatment Program Recognized for Excellence

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently recognized the wastewater treatment facility in Medway, Mass. for its commitment to improving water quality.

The Charles River Water Pollution Control District's Industrial Pretreatment Program was honored with a "2018 Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award" by the US Environmental Protection Agency's New England office.

The pretreatment program staff in Medway, led by Kristen Mucciarone, was recognized for exceptional work inspecting, permitting and sampling industrial users that discharge industrial waste into the collection system.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "We are proud to acknowledge this staff's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality and to give them the credit they deserve."

Background:

The EPA Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality through outstanding oversight of its industrial users discharging to the municipal sewer system.

The Charles River Water Pollution Control District Industrial Pretreatment Program was presented the Excellence Award at the 20th Annual EPA New England Industrial Pretreatment Program Conference and was also acknowledged at the Annual New England Water Environment Association Conference in Boston.