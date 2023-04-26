Chicago Ranks #8 in EPA’s ‘Top Cities’ for ENERGY STAR Buildings

April 26, 2023

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today congratulates Chicago for ranking eighth on the annual ENERGY STAR ‘Top Cities” list. Chicago earned its spot with 221 certified ENERGY STAR commercial and multifamily buildings in 2022.

“In many cities, a majority of greenhouse gas emissions results from the energy used by buildings,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s top cities, as well as the owners and managers of each ENERGY STAR certified building in them, for taking real action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help America address the climate crisis.”

Commercial buildings are responsible for 16% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and spend more than $190 billion per year on energy. In many cities, buildings are the largest contributor of emissions—responsible for 30-70% of a city’s total emissions. On average, ENERGY STAR buildings use 35% less energy and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35% compared to typical buildings.

First released in 2009, EPA’s annual ‘Top Cities’ list spotlights how buildings across the U.S. are embracing energy efficiency as a simple and effective way to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR buildings in each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census.

In 2022, more than 7,000 commercial buildings earned EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification bringing the nation’s total to nearly 41,000. Together, these buildings have saved $5.4 billion on energy bills and prevented more than 22 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions—equal to the annual emissions from more than 2.7 million homes.

To earn the ENERGY STAR, a commercial building must achieve a score of 75 or higher on EPA’s 100-point scale. Ranking is based on several factors including energy use, hours of operation and other characteristics.

