City of Harlowton, Montana receives $500,000 to cleanup and revitalize former railyard and depot property

City among 265 communities nationwide nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants to help build a better America while advancing environmental justice

May 12, 2022

Harlowton, Mont. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the City of Harlowton, Montana will receive a $500,000 Brownfields grant to clean up the Harlowton Roundhouse and Railyard located at 308 A Avenue. The 180-acre site, a former railyard and depot that features a roundhouse, office, switching yards, track, and repair and refueling operations, is contaminated with various metals and organic and inorganic contaminants. Once completed, the cleanup will restore the community’s access to the property and the Musselshell River.

“EPA is pleased to help the City address contamination and restore the use and enjoyment of this railyard property along the Musselshell River,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “This project is a potent example of how Brownfields grants can help small communities transform blighted sites and create lasting benefits and opportunities for their residents.”

“When industries change and communities develop, Montana’s towns and cities are often left to foot the bill on cleanup efforts,” said Senator Jon Tester. “My bipartisan infrastructure law will help to change that by reinvesting in the communities that have been most affected by leftover contamination and pollution. By working across the aisle with five Republicans and four other Democrats, we were able to secure critical funding to repurpose old or abandoned properties in the Treasure State and create good paying Montana jobs in the process.”

"The City of Harlowton would like to take this opportunity to thank EPA for this amazing and generous cleanup grant award,” said City of Harlowton Mayor Paul Otten. ”As a small community, we are so excited for this funding to benefit our vision of cleaning up our town and reestablishing the beauty of our existing landmarks. Our goal is to use these funds towards the removal of asbestos from the Roundhouse and surrounding contaminated grounds that were left behind after the E57B Railroad was no longer in service. We look forward to putting these funds to positive use and are so grateful for your kind contribution.”

The Brownfields Program advances President Biden’s Justive40 Initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40 percent of the benefits of certain government programs to disadvantaged communities. Approximately 86 percent of the communities selected to receive funding as part of this announcement have proposed projects in historically underserved areas. EPA’s Brownfields grants and other technical assistance programs like the RE-Powering America’s Land Initiative are also helping to build the clean energy economy.

Today’s announcement includes approximately $180 million from the historic $1.5 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help turn brownfield sites across the nation into hubs of economic growth and job creation, along with more than $75 million from fiscal year 2022 appropriations.

The funding includes:

$112.8 million for 183 selectees for Assessment Grants, which will provide funding for brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments, and community outreach.

$18.2 million for 36 selectees for Cleanup Grants, which will provide funding to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites owned by the recipient.

$16.3 million for 17 selectees for Revolving Loan Fund grants that will provide funding for recipients to offer loans and subgrants to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites.

$107 million for 39 high-performing Revolving Loan Fund Grant recipients to help communities continue their work to carry out cleanup and redevelopment projects on contaminated brownfield properties. Supplemental funding for Revolving Loan Fund Grants is available to recipients that have depleted their funds and have viable cleanup projects ready for work.

Since its inception in 1995, EPA’s investments in brownfield sites have leveraged more than $35 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example:

To date, this funding has led to more than 183,000 jobs in cleanup, construction, and redevelopment and more than 9,500 properties have been made ready for reuse.

Based on grant recipient reporting, recipients leveraged on average $20.43 for each EPA Brownfields dollar and 10.3 jobs per $100,000 of EPA Brownfield Grant funds expended on assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund cooperative agreements.

In addition, an academic peer-reviewed study has found that residential properties near brownfield sites increased in value by 5% to 15% as a result of cleanup activities.

Finally, analyzing data near 48 brownfields, EPA found an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional tax revenue for local governments in a single year after cleanup—2 to 7 times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of those brownfield sites.

Additional Background

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways, and solar farms.

