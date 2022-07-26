Cleanup is complete at the Fifth Street Calumet Fire site in Calumet, Michigan

July 26, 2022

Contact Information 312-965-8901 Rachel Bassler ( linduska.rachel@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 26, 2022) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced cleanup of the Fifth Street Fire site in Calumet, Michigan is complete. Over the past nine months, EPA removed and disposed of asbestos-contaminated rubble and debris from a May 2021 fire. Last year’s fire destroyed three buildings including several local apartments and businesses near the intersection of Fifth and Portland Streets.

“Cleanup of this site will help the village of Calumet rebuild properties in the heart of community,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA responded swiftly to help protect residents from asbestos and to allow residents to move on from the devastating fire.”

During the cleanup, EPA monitored air quality, removed more than 1,800 tons of asbestos-contaminated debris and 135 tons of contaminated soil, and backfilled open basements. Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that was often used in construction in the 20th century. Exposure to asbestos increases the risk of developing lung disease, including cancer. That risk is made worse by smoking. In general, the greater the exposure to asbestos, the greater the chance of developing harmful health effects.

For more information about the site, visit the Fifth Street Calumet Fire website.

###