Cleanup Operations at Oil Discharge Scene Near Washington, Kansas, Shift to Restoration

The restoration of Mill Creek – overseen by EPA, KDHE, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – has begun

May 17, 2023

Rewatered segment of Mill Creek near Washington, Kansas. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 17, 2023) – Overseen by EPA Region 7 on-scene coordinators (OSCs) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), response personnel have completed the recovery of discharged oil in Mill Creek from the pipeline rupture near Washington, Kansas.

While additional response-related tasks are ongoing, such as the disposal of oil-impacted soil and sediment and response-generated waste, and the restoration of lands impacted by the response, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has authorized TC Energy to begin restoration work in Mill Creek under Nationwide Permit 27: Aquatic Habitat Restoration, Enhancement, and Establishment Activities.

Through this permit, the restoration of Mill Creek will allow for it to be restored to its original condition, form and functions, as well as include enhancement activities that will result in a net gain in aquatic resource functions and services.

“Starting restoration work in Mill Creek is a tremendous milestone and to meet that in five months highlights the commitment and dedication of response personnel,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “I am very proud of our team and their commitment and dedication to overseeing the cleanup operations at the site, which included time on-site during extreme winter weather and several holidays.”

EPA and KDHE will continue to monitor the cleanup and restoration of the site and the impacted segments of Mill Creek. KDHE will also oversee the decommissioning of the water treatment facilities; monitor the water quality; work with USACE on restoration efforts; and work with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to evaluate the impacts on wildlife in the area. Monitoring of the surface and groundwater will also be conducted by KDHE.

“We are so pleased to see the progress on the restoration and recovery of Mill Creek and recognize that these are the combined efforts of hundreds of hard-working personnel,” said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “I commend the KDHE team for its diligent and committed response to overseeing the remediation of the creek and surrounding area, and ensuring the future use of the water source.”

