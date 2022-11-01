Colorado-based Bona US recognized as one of EPA’s 2022 Safer Choice Partners of the Year

November 1, 2022

DENVER — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Bona US of Englewood, Colorado, as one of 26 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners. Winners span across 14 states and the District of Columbia and are being recognized for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products containing chemical ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment.

This year’s awardees represent a wide variety of organizations, including small- and medium-sized businesses, women-owned companies, state and local governments, non-governmental organizations, and trade associations. This year’s winners have all shown a commitment to preventing pollution by reducing, eliminating, or stopping pollution at its source prior to recycling, treatment, or disposal.

“Cleaning and other products made with safer chemicals – like those certified by the Safer Choice program – help protect workers, families, communities, and the planet,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer. “This year, we’re pleased to recognize a variety of organizations for their support of safer chemistry and sustainability, including organizations that have worked to make these products more affordable and accessible to all, advancing the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to equity and environmental justice.”

“The Safer Choice Program helps consumers find products that are safer for human health and the environment without sacrificing quality or performance,” said Regional Administrator KC Becker. “We are excited to recognize Bona US as an EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year for the second year in a row.”

“We are honored to receive the prestigious U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award again this year,” said John Schierlmann, Director of Research, Development and EHS at Bona US. “As the Bona product portfolio expands, we remain committed to designing our products with the safest raw materials selected from the EPA’s Safer Choice Ingredient List. We look forward to working with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice team to develop additional avenues for safer chemistry.”

Bona US is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer. Bona US has been a Safer Choice partner since 2020 and Safer Choice certification is a companywide objective. Bona US added seven new Safer Choice-certified products to its product line in 2021, with 100% of its certified products proudly displaying the Safer Choice label. Bona US raised awareness about the Safer Choice program with multiple social media posts and a multilingual Safer Choice portal on their website to further educate its customers on what it means to be Safer Choice certified. In 2021, Bona US participated in a “Safer Choice Certified At-Home Cleaning” broadcast media tour, which aired more than 1,100 times on TV, radio and internet outlets, reaching more than 738.5 million viewers and listeners. Safer Choice applauds Bona US for their commitment to the Safer Choice program and for educating consumers about what it means to be Safer Choice certified.

Applicants for this year’s awards were encouraged to show how their work advances environmental justice, bolsters resilience to the impacts of climate change, results in cleaner air or water, or improves drinking water quality. Many of the organizations being recognized today are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat the climate crisis. For example, several winners offer products with concentrated formulas which reduces water consumption and plastic use. This practice also lowers greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the amount of product that must be transported.

Additionally, many awardees increased access to products with safer chemical ingredients in underserved and overburdened communities. For example, one nonprofit winner conducted targeted outreach in both English and Spanish to promote safer cleaning techniques and products, including Safer Choice-certified products, in food trucks. Many of these businesses are owned and operated by immigrant entrepreneurs. Another winner made its Safer Choice-certified product line more accessible to lower income shoppers by offering affordable prices and making these products available at retailers that often serve low-income communities.

In early 2023, EPA will build on this work by announcing a grant opportunity for projects that can increase supply and demand for safer, environmentally preferable products such as those certified by the Safer Choice program or identified by EPA’s Environmentally Preferable Purchasing program.

More information on the 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of their accomplishments are available here.