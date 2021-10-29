Cowan Systems LLC Awarded Top Environmental Performers and Leaders for Freight Supply Chain Efficiency

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 29, 2021) – Cowan Systems LLC of Baltimore has been honored with a SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a true industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

Cowan was one of 60 truck and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s nearly 4,000 Partners. This year’s awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders, and media in attendance.

Cowan Systems, LLC President, Dennis Morgan, accepted the award on behalf of the company’s 2,400 employees. Morgan said, “At Cowan Systems we believe that investing in clean technology and fuel efficient, lightweight equipment is good for business, good for our customers, and good for the environment. It’s a no-brainer, really. We are very proud of this award and truly appreciate the recognition.”

“For 17 years, EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership has empowered businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”

Cowan Systems, LLC is a full-service transportation and logistics company based in Baltimore with operations across the U.S. specializing in providing high quality dedicated fleet service for companies requiring first-rate performance.

Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), 2.7 million tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 112,000 tons of particulate matter (PM), while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees