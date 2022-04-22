On Earth Day, EPA New England Opens Nominations for Annual Environmental Merit Awards

April 22, 2022

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 David Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov

BOSTON – As part of its Earth Day celebrations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England regional office is now accepting nominations to recognize New England people, organizations, government entities or businesses for environmental achievements during the past year. EPA New England will accept nominations for the 2022 Environmental Merit Awards until Monday, May 16, 2022.

"On Earth Day, and every day, EPA is immensely proud of the work we share with dedicated citizens to build a brighter, healthier future for all. We are especially pleased to announce our annual solicitation of nominations for the 2022 EPA New England Environmental Merit Awards. New England is blessed with intelligent and innovative citizens and organizations, who make a real and lasting difference working for a cleaner and healthier environment. We look forward to recognizing their efforts," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash.

These regional awards have been given out annually since EPA was created in 1970. Past recipients have included scientists, community activists, non-profits, business representatives and public officials committed to preserving the environment. An independent EPA panel will select the winners based on the environmental problem being addressed, what actions were taken to address this environmental issue and the degree to which the positive results can be measured and sustained.

EPA's mission is to protect human health and the environment. Nominations should explain how the nominees' work connects to EPA's mission of reducing waste, air, water, or land pollution. The agency also looks for projects or activities that can be replicated or widely shared and that are innovative.

Annual awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in September, are traditionally given in four categories:

individual;

business, industry, trade, and professional organization;

local, state or federal government;

environmental, community or non-profit organization, academia; and

Lifetime Achievement Awards are reserved for individuals who have demonstrated a continuous commitment to environmental and public health issues leading to measurable, lasting and sustained results over a career or a lifetime.

EPA will also be awarding the Children's Environmental Health Award for an individual or group whose work stands out for its efforts to protect children from environmental health risks.

A final award category is the Ira Leighton "In Service to States" Environmental Merit Award. This award recognizes an individual or organization for success in furthering state and federal partnerships to address environmental challenges in New England. A collaboration, including the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission, the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management, the Northeast Waste Management Officials' Association and New England State Environmental Commissioners, chooses the winner of this award.

Nominations are only accepted online.

More information:

EPA New England Environmental Merit Awards, including award categories, evaluation criteria and how to submit nominations