EPA $61 Million in Funding Will Put Clean School Buses on the Streets of New York City

March 18, 2024

NEW YORK - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is transforming how New York City children get to school, accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles, and producing cleaner air for our communities. That is the message delivered today by EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia, Mayor Eric Adams, and other state and local leaders in the Bronx, New York.

The awards, which are made possible through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will help secure clean school buses for the benefit of all New York City school districts. The transportation companies, J.P. Bus and Truck Repair Ltd. and New York City School Bus Umbrella Services (NYCSBUS) will receive $61 million to purchase 180 clean school buses.

J.P. Bus and Truck Repair Ltd. has been selected to receive over $31.5 million to purchase 80 clean school buses and 86 bus chargers.

NYCSBUS has been selected to receive $29.5 million to purchase 100 clean school buses and 100 bus chargers.

“Protecting our kids and tackling the climate crisis is a win-win. Transitioning away from dirty diesel and toward clean electric buses is a smart investment in our children's future,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. "Cleaner air and less pollution are a net positive for the community, and thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law this is just the beginning. Beyond the community, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacement projects will help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector on climate change.”



“I have always said that I am a five-borough mayor, and with this funding, we are building an even brighter future for the Bronx and our entire city,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “These grants will help us put more electric school buses on our streets, turn one of the world’s largest food distribution centers into one of the world’s greenest facilities, deliver cleaner air for our children, and help undo a long history of environmental racism in the South Bronx. This is what it looks like when leaders from City Hall to the halls of Congress work together to ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New York City. My thanks to President Biden, the Environmental Protection Agency, and all our federal partners who helped secure this funding and are working to deliver a cleaner, greener city for New Yorkers.”



“To protect our children and environment, we must ensure New York’s students have access to reliable and clean transportation. This investment in clean and modern technology will reduce pollution throughout New York State, protecting the health of our communities and creating new economic opportunities,” said U.S Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I am thrilled to announce this federal funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will go toward supporting zero and low-emission school buses in New York State. This investment will create a cleaner commute for the countless students who rely on buses every day to get to school, and I will continue to fight for a healthier, more sustainable future for all.”

“The addition of 180 new electric school buses to our city’s fleet will not only increase transportation options to and from school but will help the city’s efforts to improve air pollution by removing harmful diesel fumes from our streets,” said U.S. Representative Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11). “I’m proud to have voted to secure the funding that makes these improvements possible, and I look forward to ensuring New York City continues to receive its fair share of federal infrastructure dollars in the future.”



“I am proud to help deliver this $77 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to allow New York City to put better, cleaner school buses and trucks on our roads,” said U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler (NY-12). “The 180 new electric school buses and investment in a freight-focused electric truck and vehicle charging depot will mean less pollution, reduced costs, and more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance for our city. By investing $40 billion in infrastructure funding for New York State and New York City, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing our infrastructure into the 21st century. I’m once again proud to have fought to secure this funding, and I’ll continue to work tirelessly in Congress to make sure that New York City receives the federal infrastructure investments it deserves for years to come.”

“Transitioning NYC school buses to electric and low-emission vehicles is healthier for our kids, our city, and the planet. Particularly in the Bronx, which has some of the highest childhood asthma rates in the country, this funding will improve air quality not only for students, but also for communities across the borough. We applaud the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental justice and public health with this significant award for our city,” said Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14).



"I was proud to support the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made today’s announcement possible," said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). "Together, we are revitalizing New York City’s infrastructure and combatting the climate crisis. I commend Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan and Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia, and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for their collective efforts to secure this remarkable $77 million investment for New York City. This federal funding will quadruple our city's electric school bus fleet and create the nation's first electric truck charging depot in the Bronx that will serve over 7,000 freight-focused trucks and vehicles annually. Today’s announcement is a testament to the progress we have made under the Biden Administration and our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the environment and enhancing the well-being of our communities.”

“It is an honor for NYCSBUS to host this event and have everyone here to celebrate the electrifying of our city’s school bus fleet with EPA funding,” said Chief Executive Officer Matt Berlin. “This transition is one step closer to a healthier New York City.”



New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) CEO and President Doreen M. Harris said, “New York State is leading the way in providing healthier transportation for students in our communities. The EPA funding announced today for electric school buses is an example of how we are working together with the Biden Administration to deliver benefits from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will complement investments we are making through the State's historic Environmental Bond Act to put more clean school buses on our roads and help school districts transition to greener fleets."

“Today we’re celebrating the ability to provide safe, reliable and affordable transportation to school districts across the city,” said Robert Reichenbach, president of Bird Bus Sales. “We are excited to continue to work in partnership with the EPA to reduce air quality-related illnesses and preserve the health of our city.

About the Clean School Bus Program

EPA’s Clean School Bus Program was adopted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an unprecedented $5 billion of funding to transform the nation’s fleet of school buses. The Clean School Bus Program funds electric buses, producing zero tailpipe emissions, as well as propane and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, resulting in lower tailpipe emissions compared to their older diesel predecessors.

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts, and produce cleaner air. Air pollution from older diesel engines is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Efforts to minimize the effects of these older diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The Program will benefit school districts as they upgrade to cost saving and fuel-efficient school bus fleets, by replacing existing buses with brand new zero-emission and clean school buses and freeing up needed resources for schools.

In April 2023, EPA announced the availability of at least $400 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus Grants through a Notice of Funding Opportunity. The grant application period closed in August 2023 with an outstanding response from applicants seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses. Given the overwhelming demand and high-scoring applications, including applicants in low-income communities, Tribal nations and territories, EPA has nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded this round to approximately $965 million. These awards follow over $875 million obligated to new buses from the Clean School Bus Program’s 2022 Rebates, which funded the replacement of 2,366 buses at 372 school districts to further improve air quality in and around schools, to reduce greenhouse gas pollution fueling the climate crisis, and help accelerate America’s leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future.

Prioritized school districts in low-income, rural, and/or Tribal communities make up approximately 86% of the projects selected for funding. The program delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

View the full list of Clean School Bus grantees here.

