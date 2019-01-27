News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Opening Statement to Senate Environment and Public Works Committee
01/16/2019
Contact Information:
To view text of the opening testimony: click here
An official website of the United States government.
The President has signed a continuing resolution, and EPA will be open on Monday January 28th.
We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.
To view text of the opening testimony: click here