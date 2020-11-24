News Releases from Region 05

EPA adds public hearings, extends public comment period on proposed hazardous waste permit for Heritage Thermal Services, Inc. in East Liverpool, Ohio

Public Comment Period Extended to Jan. 20; Virtual Public Hearings Scheduled for Jan. 12, Jan. 14

Contact Information: Ben Weiss (weiss.benjamin@epa.gov) 312-353-9715

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (Nov. 24, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today the extension of the public comment period on the proposed federal hazardous waste management permit for Heritage Thermal Services, Inc., a commercial hazardous waste incinerator facility in East Liverpool. The public comment period, which began on Aug. 28, 2020, will now run through Jan. 20, 2021.

To comply with current COVID-19 social distancing guidance, EPA will host an online public hearing at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, 2021 and a telephone conference hearing at 6 p.m. EST on Jan. 14, 2021. EPA will share the same information during both sessions. During each hearing session, the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and submit comments regarding the proposed permit. Topics related to other hazardous waste management activities at the Heritage site will not be discussed during the virtual public hearings.

To receive a weblink to join the online hearing, or a phone number to participate in the telephone conference hearing, contact Francisco Arcaute, arcaute.francisco@epa.gov, 312-886-7613, by Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Attending a public hearing is not required to make a comment on the proposed permit for the record. Comments can be submitted until Jan. 20, 2021 by mail or email to: Jae Lee, Project Manager, lee.jae@epa.gov, U.S. EPA Region 5, Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division (mail code LL-17J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, or via telephone at 312-886-3781 or toll-free at 800-621-8431, Ext 63781, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. EST, weekdays.

The permit sets air emission standards for equipment leaks, tanks, containers and an extruder unit at the Heritage site. This proposed permit does not address Heritage’s commercial hazardous waste incinerator or other associated waste management activities. These activities are addressed under a separate permit issued by the state of Ohio in 2019.

The draft permit and other related information is available at: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/proposed-rcra-permit-heritage-thermal-services-inc.

Documents are also available to view during normal business hours at Carnegie Public Library, 219 E 4th St., East Liverpool, Ohio.

For additional information visit: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/proposed-rcra-permit-heritage-thermal-services-inc.

###