EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Calls for Nominations for the 2020 Presidential Environmental Youth Awards and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators

Applications due by January 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (Nov. 7, 2019) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced that EPA’s Office of Environmental Education is now accepting applications for the 2020 Presidential Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators (PIAEE). Winners will be invited to Washington, D.C. in mid-2020 to be honored by the agency and present their work in a poster session.

“Each year, the Trump Administration proudly administers the prestigious Presidential Environmental Youth Awards and Presidential Innovation Awards for Environmental Educators to recognize outstanding U.S. students and teachers that are dedicated to furthering environmental education in their classrooms and communities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Those selected demonstrate an unwavering commitment to educating others and raising awareness of environmental issues in order to promote a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.”

“From land restoration efforts and forest management to cleaning up marine debris, it was encouraging to see the commitment that teachers and students have to improving their communities, promoting environmental stewardship, and furthering environmental education at the 2019 awards ceremony,” said Council on Environmental Quality Chairman Mary Neumayr. “I encourage students and teachers from across the country to apply for the 2020 awards, and I’m looking forward to assisting Administrator Wheeler as this process moves forward.”

BACKGROUND

Established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act (NEEA), PEYA recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects from Kindergarten to 12th grade, by promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community involvement. Also established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act, PIAEE recognizes outstanding K-12 grade educators who integrate environmental and place-based, experiential learning into school curricula and school facility management across the country. Under NEAA, the White House Council on Environmental Quality assists EPA in administering the PIAEE awards program.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE 2020 AWARDS

EPA is seeking 2020 PEYA and PIAEE award applications for projects on a variety of environmental topics, including (but not limited to), projects on:

reducing food waste and loss and excess food recovery efforts;

reducing contributions to ocean and marine litter;

solutions in recycling;

using science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to teach environmental education;

environmental sustainability;

sustainable agricultural practices; and

healthy school environments

The Presidential Environmental Youth Awards (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects from grades K-12, by promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community involvement. EPA will select up to two winners in each of EPA’s 10 Regions – one regional winner for grades K-5, and one regional winner for grades 6-12. Winners of next year’s awards will be invited to participate in an awards ceremony and poster session in Washington, D.C. in mid-2020, and their projects will also be highlighted on EPA’s website. All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult over the age of 21. And, if the sponsor is not a teacher, the project must have a teacher as a co-sponsor. The application and eligibility information are available at: https://www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award.

The Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators (PIAEE) recognizes outstanding teachers for K-12 who employ innovative approaches to environmental education. Up to two teachers from each of EPA's 10 regions, from different states, will be selected to receive this award. Teachers will receive a Presidential plaque and an award of up to $2,500 to be used to further professional development in environmental education. Winning teachers’ local education agencies will also receive awards of up to $2,500 to fund environmental educational activities and programs. Winners of next year’s awards will be invited to participate in an awards ceremony and poster session in Washington, D.C. in mid-2020, and their projects will also be highlighted on EPA’s website. The application and eligibility information are available at: https://www.epa.gov/education/presidential-innovation-award-environmental-educators.

Applications for both awards programs are due no later than January 15, 2020.

For more information on the youth awards (PEYA), please contact: PEYA@epa.gov

For more information on the teacher (PIAEE) award, please contact: PIAEE@epa.gov