EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Wraps Up Pennsylvania Swing Highlighting Trump Administration Commitment to Cleaning Up Contaminated Sites Across the State

Newlin Township, Pa. (June 10, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrapped up his swing through Southeastern Pennsylvania this afternoon at Strasburg Landfill in Newlin Township.

“I am proud of the strong partnership between EPA and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I look forward to our continued work with local communities on uplifting the agricultural industry, cleaning up contaminated sites, and working toward the Trump Administration’s environmental goals of a cleaner, healthier state.”

“Administrator Wheeler’s visit today clearly demonstrates EPA’s commitment to common sense approaches to agricultural conservation practices, cleaning up contaminated sites and redeveloping brownfields,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This kind of dialogue illustrates the concept that Pennsylvanians have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of both a clean and healthy environment and economic growth.”

Administrator Wheeler kicked off his day at Brubaker Farm in Lancaster, PA, where he spoke to local farmers about the importance of a strong partnership between EPA and the agriculture community. Administrator Wheeler was joined by U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11), EPA Region 3 Administrator Servidio, and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Vice President Chris Hoffman. During the event, Administrator Wheeler heard from local farmers about the key issues facing their sector including pesticide approvals, best management practices to reduce nutrient run-off, and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“I want to thank Administrator Wheeler for visiting a great multi-generational family farm in Lancaster County, in Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District. The EPA, led by Administrator Wheeler, and President Trump’s Administration have been true friends to our farmers. Administrator Wheeler and President Trump have created a strong working relationship with our agricultural community that will allow our farmers to continue producing for generations without compromising the quality of our land and water. This collaboration enables farmers to be good stewards of our land by making improvements to the Chesapeake Bay through additional investment which supports restoration projects right here in Lancaster and York Counties,” said U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11).

Administrator Wheeler then headed to Pottstown, PA, where he announced $6.9 million in supplemental funding for 25 current successful Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grantees at the former Mercury Newspaper headquarters, located in an Opportunity Zone in Pottstown, PA. The funds will be used to continue their progress in reusing vacant and abandoned properties and turning them into community assets such as housing, recreation and open space, health facilities, social services, and commerce opportunities.

The former Mercury Newspaper site, located at the center of Pottstown, was remediated using an RLF loan. Redevelopment of this prominent building at the center of the borough will create the first boutique hotel in the borough creating jobs and tax revenue and support the downtown's burgeoning business and entertainment venues.

The trip concluded at Strasburg Superfund site in Newlin Township, PA, where Administrator Wheeler announced EPA’s annual Superfund Accomplishments Report documenting national achievements in the Superfund program during FY 2019. The Superfund program addresses the nation’s most contaminated sites and is a key priority for the Trump Administration’s environmental agenda.

In FY 2019, EPA deleted all or part of 27 sites from the Superfund’s National Priorities List (NPL), the largest number of deletions in a single year since 2001.

The FY 2019 report highlights achievements to improve site cleanups, protect health, revitalize our communities, innovate through science and technology, and engage communities. Across America, communities continue to experience the benefits of EPA’s Superfund program.

Read the full report here: https://semspub.epa.gov/src/document/HQ/100002479

For more on Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund Grants: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/types-brownfields-grant-funding

For more information on Opportunity Zones: https://www.epa.gov/opportunity-zones

