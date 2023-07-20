EPA Administrator Regan and Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Fu sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation

July 20, 2023

WASHINGTON — Today, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Singapore’s National Environment Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance bilateral cooperation on environmental management and protection between the two nations. The MOU was signed in Washington, D.C. this week by EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

“EPA is fortunate to have such a strong and engaged partner as Singapore to work with while we advance our shared goals of protecting human health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The robust relationship the EPA has enjoyed with Singapore is a model to be emulated. We look forward to continued cooperation and are excited to include a focus on Environmental Justice in this MOU.”

“Singapore and the U.S. enjoy longstanding cooperation on environmental matters, underpinned by a shared commitment to improving climate and environmental outcomes for our peoples and the world,” said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu. “This MOU will add further opportunities for such cooperation, by formalizing institutional ties between our countries’ environmental authorities.”

Under the MOU, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on a broad range of environmental issues, including solid waste management, circular economy, air quality management, environmental justice, and the decontamination and management of chemical, biological and radiological incidents. EPA and NEA will also explore the opportunities for technical exchanges, information sharing, and joint projects between the two agencies.

The MOU widens existing environmental cooperation between Singapore and the U.S., which currently takes place under the [auspices] of the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA) and its Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on Cooperation in Environmental Matters, and the 2021 U.S.-Singapore Climate Partnership.

