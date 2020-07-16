News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
EPA Administrator Talks Deregulation, Environmental Progress Under President Trump on Fox Business
07/16/2020
Contact Information:
WASHINGTON (July 16, 2020) — This afternoon U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined Liz Claman on Fox Business to discuss deregulation and environmental progress. To date, EPA has finalized 64 deregulatory actions, saving an estimated $94 billion while combined emissions of criteria pollutants and their precursors dropped 7% under President Trump.
Watch the full interview here.