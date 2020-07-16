An official website of the United States government.

EPA Administrator Talks Deregulation, Environmental Progress Under President Trump on Fox Business

07/16/2020
WASHINGTON (July 16, 2020) — This afternoon U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined Liz Claman on Fox Business to discuss deregulation and environmental progress. To date, EPA has finalized 64 deregulatory actions, saving an estimated $94 billion while combined emissions of criteria pollutants and their precursors dropped 7% under President Trump.

Interview clip with Administrator Wheeler on Fox Business

Watch the full interview here

