News Releases from Headquarters

EPA Administrator Visits Minnesota Farm, Announces $642,546 to Minnesota Department of Agriculture for Pesticides Programs

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Minneapolis, Minn. (September 28, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler and EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede visited Don and Shaun Fiedler’s farm in Stanchfield, Minnesota where they announced a $642,546 grant to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to continue the implementation of the state’s pesticides program.

“Farmers and the agriculture industry are some of EPA strongest allies in our effort to protect America’s environment,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “From E15, to Dicamba and the pesticide program, the agency is listening to the needs of farmers and ranchers and making improvements in the way we regulate.”

“Through education and continued compliance and enforcement to pesticide regulations, great strides can be made to limit pesticide exposure in our communities,” said Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. “EPA is proud to support the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as they work towards protecting people and the environment throughout the state.”

“Acting as good stewards of our land is of the utmost importance to Minnesota’s farmers. That’s why I was happy to join EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler at a farm in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District to see firsthand the important role local farmers play in preserving the environment and help announce a grant that will protect and empower our farmers as they continue this important work," said U.S. Representative Pete Stauber (MN-08). "Agriculture is one of the top industries in our state, so I commend this Administration for working alongside myself and our farmers to address the issues that are most important to the agriculture community and I look forward to seeing this important partnership continue into the future.”

“Minnesota Farm Bureau appreciates Administrator Wheeler spending time talking directly to farmers in Minnesota. From the RFS to clean water to crop protection tools, the work of EPA has a direct impact on Minnesota farmers and ranchers. We appreciate the Administrator’s commitment to transparency in science and talking to those directly impacted as decisions are made. We look forward to continuing these discussions,” said Minnesota Farm Bureau Vice President Dan Glessing.

Under the Federal Fungicide, Insecticide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) cooperative agreement, Minnesota will protect agricultural workers, surface and ground water resources and endangered species from exposure to pesticides of concern by conducting pesticide use inspections, enforcement, and compliance assistance; train and certify pesticide applicators; conducts education and outreach on pesticides use and regulations; implement pollinator protection activities; conducts surface water and groundwater monitoring for pesticides; and analyze pesticide residues. In addition, after several years of development, Minnesota is implementing an extensive program to protect surface water and groundwater from agricultural chemical use. Lastly, the State continues to coordinate with and support the pesticide compliance program at White Earth Band of Ojibwe in and around Mahnomen, Minn.

EPA regulates pesticides under FIFRA. All pesticides distributed or sold in the U.S. must be registered by EPA. Registration applicants must show that using the pesticide according to specifications will not generally cause unreasonable adverse effects on the environment. FIFRA also covers requirements to protect pesticide workers, crops, and vulnerable species from exposure to pesticides.

More on EPA and pesticides: https://www.epa.gov/pesticides

###