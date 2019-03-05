News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Wheeler Concludes Visit to Region 2

NEW YORK – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler concluded his first regional visit as Administrator to the Agency’s Region 2 Office in New York.



“The people of New Jersey and New York are encouraged by EPA’s efforts to accelerate Superfund cleanups and revitalize local communities,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Visiting with concerned citizens and our Region 2 staff is vital to ensuring EPA addresses the environmental and public health issues impacting the region in a timely and safe manner.”



On Monday, Administrator Wheeler began his visit by highlighting the annual Superfund Report for Fiscal Year 2018 and visited Berry’s Creek Superfund Site in Moonachie, N.J. He was accompanied by Region 2 Administrator Pete Lopez and EPA project managers overseeing the cleanup of the site. EPA placed Berry’s Creek on the National Priorities List (NPL) in 1984 and was also placed on the Administrator’s Emphasis List as part of the Superfund Task Force. This past September, EPA issued a Record of Decision requiring the removal of contaminated sediment including mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at the site.



Following his tour, Administrator Wheeler and Regional Administrator Lopez held a press conference at the regional office in New York, N.Y., where they shared their experiences on the tour and touted the success stories highlighted in the annual report. The Superfund Report for Fiscal Year 2018 can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-remedial-annual-accomplishments



On Tuesday, Administrator Wheeler held a press teleconference at the Region 2 Office with Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dunn and Regional Administrator Lopez to tout the Agency’s 2017 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis. Afterwards, Administrator Wheeler held a meeting with Region 2 leadership to discuss regional program priorities for New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.



After meeting with EPA staff, Administrator Wheeler took part in a fireside chat at the S&P Power & Gas Symposium where he elaborated on his vision for the agency and discussed the Trump Administration’s top environmental priories.



EPA Administrator Wheeler receives a briefing on the cleanup progress from EPA staff at Berry's Creek Superfund Site in Moonachie, New Jersey.



EPA Administrator Wheeler looks over Berry's Creek Superfund Site.



EPA Administrator Wheeler engages with RA Lopez on TRI virtual press conference.



EPA Administrator Wheeler engages in fireside chat at S&P Annual Power and Gas M&A Symposium.



EPA Administrator Wheeler with S&P Global attendees.